‘Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy’ Is The Sourest

It’s Sourest Day, which means it’s time for a sensation overload that will make your mouth explode this October 25. We’re not just talking sucking on a lemon or boatloads of over-sugared gummies. Today is a day for all things sour — from candy to kimchi, sour foods can be an everyday part of our lives! Grab some citrus and some yogurt, we’re about to get puckerin’.

1000 AD – Egyptian records cite the first lemonade type of drink, made with lemons and dates

18th Century – The popular dish originated in China before taking off in the U.S. a couple hundred years later.

1975 – The classic sour bombs that few can handle are invented in Vietnam.

2000s – Thanks to the rise of food trucks and Korean restaurants in the Hell’s Kitchen borough of N.Y.C., Korean food redefines Asian-American.

(October 24, 2018) Are you a fan of the pucker? The Sultan of sour? Do you love that tight feeling you get at the back of your mouth when you chomp down on a lemon, or find Warhead candies to be the absolute best thing in the world? Maybe you go for a subtler sour, like that found in lemon flavored cookies and cakes, or the delightful bite of rhubarb. Maybe you just have a particularly sour attitude or know someone who does? If any of these are true for you, Sourest Day is going to be your new favorite holiday… Or not. Sourpuss.

Oranges are actually considered a sour fruit (in part because of the high Vitamin C content) and are one of our favorites!

Limes are a bit more sour on the sour chart, and go great in a variety of drinks and on tacos.

Then there’s the mainstay of summertime drinks and hot cups of tea, lemons!

Rhubarb is incredibly delicious but mouth-puckeringly sour, best served snapped straight off the ripe plant.

Sour Skittles: You’ve tasted the sweet side of the rainbow, now take a walk on the sour side! These Sour Skittles are perfect for anyone with a sour-tooth, yes, I did say sour tooth.

Juicy Drop Gum is revolutionizing the gum game! This innovative product is designed to give the customer full control over their sour-to-sweet preference.

Toxic Waste Goop Gum are hazardously good and ooooozing with sour slime! Perfect for any Sour-tooth in your life.

Cry Baby Tears: We're convinced these were made to turn any grown man, or woman, into a crybaby! See if you can handle them! These appropriately shaped teardrop candies are a classic when sour candy comes to mind and a must try to anyone who thinks they can stand up to the test! The name of the candy was given because its so sour it will make your eyes water!

Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy: This is the only double action super sour candy on the market and for that, they take the number 1 spot! These Toxic Waste Candies are hazardously sour and will make your face pucker up almost instantly! Many Sour-connoisseurs will agree that these are the sourest candies on the market!

SOUR PATCH KIDS WERE ORIGINALLY MARS MEN. Created by Canadian confectioner Frank Galatolie in the 1970s, the candy was designed to capitalize on the interest in space and aliens. When Jaret International, the company Galatolie worked for, introduced the candy to the United States in 1985, they changed the name to Sour Patch Kids.

THE LOGO WAS BASED ON A REAL PERSON. The original mascot for the candy (a blond boy with his tongue sticking out) was based on Frank Galatolie’s son, Scott. The packaging for the candy stayed mostly the same for years, although they added a ball cap on the kid and in 1992 they added a girl on the packaging as well. It wasn’t until around 2010 that the brand started to change the mascot to the gummy candy itself.

Sour Patch Kids contain tartaric and citric acids, which are chock full of protons that our tongues register as sour. The protons actually increase when the acids are mixed with a liquid like saliva. Sour Patch Kids Extreme takes it one further, adding lactic acid for an extra bit of tongue-sizzling goodness.

Sour Nerds: Sourness: 1.5; Tastiness 4; Long-Lasting: 1; Real proof that there's strength in numbers. No one eats just one Nerd, if such a thing is even possible. While individually, Nerds aren't that sour, if you get a big mouthful of these little devils you'll still go to go into sour overdrive.

Hard candy is technically a glass — so much so that it is sometimes used to make the "bottle" that gets broken over someone's head in a fight scene.

The same chemical that makes grapefruit taste sour — citric acid — is in sour-tasting candy.

Ever wonder how they get liquefied cherries into a chocolate-covered cherry without leaving an injection hole? The candy actually starts with a hard cherry center that slowly softens after the chocolate is applied, thanks to a chemical called invertase that’s added to the recipe.

Gummies contain flavor, sugar and a seaweed chemical called carrageenan, which makes them chewy.

