Top Three International Travel Destinations This Summer

America’s travel habits include detailed information on each state’s travel habits, the average cost of international travel and the most expensive trip in each state.
Key Findings for Florida
- Italy, the U.K, and Spain are Florida’s top international travel destinations
- The average international trip costs $6,366, up 7% from last year
- COVID-19 is still the #1 concern for travelers
American travelers are bound for Europe this summer, based on travel insurance data for June, July and August trips, and their trips are more expensive than in years past.
Travelers are spending about 7% more on summer trips than last year and nearly 27% more than in 2021, according to Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison site.
We looked at more than 6,600 insured summer trips, covering nearly 15,000 U.S. travelers, to discover each state’s most popular summer travel destination and how much travelers are spending to get there.
European summer travel is in demand
Domestic trips only make up 15% of insured summer travel among Americans, but for those planning trips outside the country, Italy, the U.K. and France top the list. Trips to Europe this summer account for 43% of all travel insurance sales.
The most popular summer travel destinations in each state
Californians are traveling to Italy this summer, Iowans are flying to Norway and Hawaiians are headed to Japan.
Here are the most popular international summer travel destinations for each state, based on travel insurance purchases, as well as the average international trip cost and the most expensive trip insured.
Alabama
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Bahamas
- Italy
- U.K.
- Average trip cost: $4,248.
- Most expensive trip insured: $15,000 to Canada.
Alaska
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Germany
- Spain
- Peru
- Average trip cost: $5,783.
- Most expensive trips insured: $9,000 to Iceland and Peru.
Arizona
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Mexico
- Italy
- Average trip cost: $7,372.
- Most expensive trip insured: $29,990 to Austria.
Arkansas
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Mexico
- U.K.
- Bahamas
- Average trip cost: $6,660.
- Most expensive trip insured: $22,000 to the U.K.
California
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Average trip cost: $6,677.
- Most expensive trip insured: $35,000 to Zimbabwe.
Colorado
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- France
- Italy
- Mexico
- Average trip cost: $7,291.
- Most expensive trip insured: $75,000 to the Bahamas.
Connecticut
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Average trip cost: $9,216.
- Most expensive trip insured: $119,000 to Botswana (this is also the most expensive trip insured in all 50 states).
Delaware
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- Bahamas
- Japan
- Average trip cost: $6,279.
- Most expensive trip insured: $15,000 to Canada.
Florida
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Average trip cost: $6,994.
- Most expensive trip insured: $75,000 to St. Barts.
Georgia
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Spain
- Costa Rica
- Average trip cost: $6,204.
- Most expensive trip insured: $60,000 to Zimbabwe.
Hawaii
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Japan
- French Polynesia
- Canada
- Average trip cost: $5,754.
- Most expensive trip insured: $20,000 to Botswana.
Idaho
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- Israel
- Japan
- Average trip cost: $9,457.
- Most expensive trip insured: $75,000 to Tanzania.
Illinois
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Average trip cost: $7,472.
- Most expensive trip insured: $68,605 to the United Arab Emirates.
Indiana
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- Ireland
- U.K.
- Average trip cost: $8,133.
- Most expensive trip insured: $46,000 to Fiji.
Iowa
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Norway
- Canada
- U.K.
- Average trip cost: $5,708.
- Most expensive trip insured: $17,500 to Switzerland.
Kansas
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- Mexico
- Average trip cost: $6,196.
- Most expensive trip insured: $16,484 to Spain.
Kentucky
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Jamaica
- Iceland
- Average trip cost: $7,657.
- Most expensive trip(s) insured: $30,000 to Portugal and Turks and Caicos.
Louisiana
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Mexico
- U.K.
- Greece
- Average trip cost: $6,834.
- Most expensive trip insured: $23,176 to Italy.
Maine
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
- Average trip cost: $8,830.
- Most expensive trip insured: $40,000 to the U.K.
Maryland
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Italy
- Mexico
- Average trip cost: $6,894.
- Most expensive trip insured: $20,644 to Portugal.
Massachusetts
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Italy
- Portugal
- Average trip cost: $5,204.
- Most expensive trip insured: $21,000 to Saint Martin.
Michigan
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- Israel
- Average trip cost: $6,376.
- Most expensive trip insured: $16,747 to Iceland.
Minnesota
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- France
- Ireland
- Average trip cost: $7,435.
- Most expensive trip insured: $30,000 to New Zealand.
Mississippi
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Average trip cost: $5,186.
- Most expensive trip insured: $16,500 to Norway.
Missouri
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- Canada
- Germany
- Average trip cost: $10,508.
- Most expensive trip insured: $100,000 to Switzerland.
Montana
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Ireland
- Italy
- Mexico
- Average trip cost: $4,509.
- Most expensive trip insured: $15,620 to Australia.
Nebraska
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Bahamas
- Turks and Caicos
- Switzerland
- Average trip cost: $5,044.
- Most expensive trip insured: $11,335 to Turks and Caicos.
Nevada
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- Canada
- Germany
- Average trip cost: $5,532.
- Most expensive trip insured: $25,000 to Scotland.
New Hampshire
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Germany
- Ireland
- Average trip cost: $6,169.
- Most expensive trip insured: $14,107 to Botswana.
New Jersey
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain
- Average trip cost: $5,475.
- Most expensive trip insured: $20,000 to Tanzania.
New Mexico
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Italy
- Canada
- Average trip cost: $7,595.
- Most expensive trip insured: $28,000 to Germany.
New York
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- France
- U.K.
- Average trip cost: $6,168.
- Most expensive trip insured: $48,715 to Ecuador.
North Carolina
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Italy
- Canada
- Average trip cost: $8,285.
- Most expensive trip insured: $25,000 to Turks and Caicos.
North Dakota
- Insufficient data.
Ohio
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Average trip cost: $7,413.
- Most expensive trip insured: $51,076 to South Africa.
Oklahoma
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Mexico
- Israel
- France
- Average trip cost: $7,062.
- Most expensive trip insured: $20,000 to New Zealand.
Oregon
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- Mexico
- Canada
- Average trip cost: $6,786.
- Most expensive trip insured: $26,500 to Kenya.
Pennsylvania
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- Spain
- Mexico
- Average trip cost: $7,199.
- Most expensive trip insured: $40,000 to Uganda.
Rhode Island
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Mexico
- Spain
- Italy
- Portugal
- Average trip cost: $9,195.
- Most expensive trip insured: $25,000 to Italy.
South Carolina
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- Thailand
- U.K.
- Average trip cost: $7,089.
- Most expensive trip insured: $28,000 to Tanzania.
South Dakota
- Insufficient data.
Tennessee
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- Dominican Republic
- Average trip cost: $5,698.
- Most expensive trip insured: $30,000 to Tanzania.
Texas
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Mexico
- U.K.
- Italy
- Average trip cost: $6,987.
- Most expensive trip insured: $31,750 to Tanzania.
Utah
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Mexico
- Costa Rica
- Italy
- Average trip cost: $5,615.
- Most expensive trip insured: $25,940 to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Vermont
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Czech Republic
- U.K.
- Spain
- Average trip cost: $3,672.
- Most expensive trip insured: $8,600 to Jamaica.
Virginia
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Canada
- Italy
- Average trip cost: $7,079.
- Most expensive trip insured: $20,000 to Norway.
Washington
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Italy
- U.K.
- Mexico
- Average trip cost: $6,671.
- Most expensive trip insured: $43,668 to Tanzania.
Washington, D.C.
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Average trip cost: $6,068.
- Most expensive trip insured: $25,000 to New Zealand.
West Virginia
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- U.K.
- Italy
- Mexico
- Average trip cost: $4,074.
- Most expensive trip insured: $14,833 to Italy.
Wisconsin
- Most popular international destinations (in order):
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- Average trip cost: $5,337.
- Most expensive trip insured: $19,000 to Denmark.
Wyoming
- Insufficient data.
Increased interest in travel insurance
Online searches for travel insurance have increased by 72% since 2018 — peaking in 2020 and remaining significantly higher than pre-pandemic years since. New York, Hawaii and Florida have the highest rate of searches for travel insurance.
Squaremouth reports that the cost of summer travel has gone up for the third year in a row, making 2023 trips the most expensive to date. It makes sense that as travel costs rise, so does interest in financial protection for prepaid and nonrefundable trip costs.
The average cost of travel insurance policies purchased for all destinations this summer was $347, insuring an average trip cost of $6,550 and trip length of 14 days. While there are several variables that factor into the price, travel insurance typically costs about 4% to 6% of a trip's value.
COVID is still the number one concern for travel insurance buyers
Finding travel insurance for COVID-19 remained the top concern for U.S. travelers who purchased travel insurance for summer trips this year. Ten percent of buyers searched specifically for travel insurance plans that include COVID coverage before buying a plan that covers COVID-related problems.
Travel insurance companies offer policies with different levels of benefits, so it’s important to compare plans and make sure you’re buying the coverage you need.
A comprehensive travel insurance plan covers trip cancellation, trip delay, trip interruption, travel medical, emergency medical evacuation and baggage insurance.
Methodology
Squaremouth Analytics compared travel insurance sales data of thousands of policies purchased on squaremouth.com from Jan. 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023, for travel dates between June 1, 2023 and Aug. 31, 2023.
Source: USA TODAY Blueprint
Republished with permission on SouthFloridaReporter.com