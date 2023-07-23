Top Three International Travel Destinations This Summer

America’s travel habits include detailed information on each state’s travel habits, the average cost of international travel and the most expensive trip in each state.

Key Findings for Florida

Italy, the U.K, and Spain are Florida’s top international travel destinations

The average international trip costs $6,366, up 7% from last year

COVID-19 is still the #1 concern for travelers

American travelers are bound for Europe this summer, based on travel insurance data for June, July and August trips, and their trips are more expensive than in years past.

Travelers are spending about 7% more on summer trips than last year and nearly 27% more than in 2021, according to Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison site.

We looked at more than 6,600 insured summer trips, covering nearly 15,000 U.S. travelers, to discover each state’s most popular summer travel destination and how much travelers are spending to get there.

European summer travel is in demand

Domestic trips only make up 15% of insured summer travel among Americans, but for those planning trips outside the country, Italy, the U.K. and France top the list. Trips to Europe this summer account for 43% of all travel insurance sales.

The most popular summer travel destinations in each state

Californians are traveling to Italy this summer, Iowans are flying to Norway and Hawaiians are headed to Japan.

Here are the most popular international summer travel destinations for each state, based on travel insurance purchases, as well as the average international trip cost and the most expensive trip insured.

Alabama

Most popular international destinations (in order): Bahamas Italy U.K.

Average trip cost: $4,248.

Most expensive trip insured: $15,000 to Canada.

Alaska

Most popular international destinations (in order): Germany Spain Peru

Average trip cost: $5,783.

Most expensive trips insured: $9,000 to Iceland and Peru.

Arizona

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Mexico Italy

Average trip cost: $7,372.

Most expensive trip insured: $29,990 to Austria.

Arkansas

Most popular international destinations (in order): Mexico U.K. Bahamas

Average trip cost: $6,660.

Most expensive trip insured: $22,000 to the U.K.

California

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. France

Average trip cost: $6,677.

Most expensive trip insured: $35,000 to Zimbabwe.

Colorado

Most popular international destinations (in order): France Italy Mexico

Average trip cost: $7,291.

Most expensive trip insured: $75,000 to the Bahamas.

Connecticut

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. France

Average trip cost: $9,216.

Most expensive trip insured: $119,000 to Botswana (this is also the most expensive trip insured in all 50 states).

Delaware

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy Bahamas Japan

Average trip cost: $6,279.

Most expensive trip insured: $15,000 to Canada.

Florida

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. Spain

Average trip cost: $6,994.

Most expensive trip insured: $75,000 to St. Barts.

Georgia

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Spain Costa Rica

Average trip cost: $6,204.

Most expensive trip insured: $60,000 to Zimbabwe.

Hawaii

Most popular international destinations (in order): Japan French Polynesia Canada

Average trip cost: $5,754.

Most expensive trip insured: $20,000 to Botswana.

Idaho

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy Israel Japan

Average trip cost: $9,457.

Most expensive trip insured: $75,000 to Tanzania.

Illinois

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. France

Average trip cost: $7,472.

Most expensive trip insured: $68,605 to the United Arab Emirates.

Indiana

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy Ireland U.K.

Average trip cost: $8,133.

Most expensive trip insured: $46,000 to Fiji.

Iowa

Most popular international destinations (in order): Norway Canada U.K.

Average trip cost: $5,708.

Most expensive trip insured: $17,500 to Switzerland.

Kansas

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. Mexico

Average trip cost: $6,196.

Most expensive trip insured: $16,484 to Spain.

Kentucky

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Jamaica Iceland

Average trip cost: $7,657.

Most expensive trip(s) insured: $30,000 to Portugal and Turks and Caicos.

Louisiana

Most popular international destinations (in order): Mexico U.K. Greece

Average trip cost: $6,834.

Most expensive trip insured: $23,176 to Italy.

Maine

Most popular international destinations (in order): France Germany Ireland Italy

Average trip cost: $8,830.

Most expensive trip insured: $40,000 to the U.K.

Maryland

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Italy Mexico

Average trip cost: $6,894.

Most expensive trip insured: $20,644 to Portugal.

Massachusetts

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Italy Portugal

Average trip cost: $5,204.

Most expensive trip insured: $21,000 to Saint Martin.

Michigan

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. Israel

Average trip cost: $6,376.

Most expensive trip insured: $16,747 to Iceland.

Minnesota

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy France Ireland

Average trip cost: $7,435.

Most expensive trip insured: $30,000 to New Zealand.

Mississippi

Most popular international destinations (in order): Canada Czech Republic Germany

Average trip cost: $5,186.

Most expensive trip insured: $16,500 to Norway.

Missouri

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy Canada Germany

Average trip cost: $10,508.

Most expensive trip insured: $100,000 to Switzerland.

Montana

Most popular international destinations (in order): Ireland Italy Mexico

Average trip cost: $4,509.

Most expensive trip insured: $15,620 to Australia.

Nebraska

Most popular international destinations (in order): Bahamas Turks and Caicos Switzerland

Average trip cost: $5,044.

Most expensive trip insured: $11,335 to Turks and Caicos.

Nevada

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. Canada Germany

Average trip cost: $5,532.

Most expensive trip insured: $25,000 to Scotland.

New Hampshire

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Germany Ireland

Average trip cost: $6,169.

Most expensive trip insured: $14,107 to Botswana.

New Jersey

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. Spain

Average trip cost: $5,475.

Most expensive trip insured: $20,000 to Tanzania.

New Mexico

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Italy Canada

Average trip cost: $7,595.

Most expensive trip insured: $28,000 to Germany.

New York

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy France U.K.

Average trip cost: $6,168.

Most expensive trip insured: $48,715 to Ecuador.

North Carolina

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Italy Canada

Average trip cost: $8,285.

Most expensive trip insured: $25,000 to Turks and Caicos.

North Dakota

Insufficient data.

Ohio

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Spain Italy

Average trip cost: $7,413.

Most expensive trip insured: $51,076 to South Africa.

Oklahoma

Most popular international destinations (in order): Mexico Israel France

Average trip cost: $7,062.

Most expensive trip insured: $20,000 to New Zealand.

Oregon

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy Mexico Canada

Average trip cost: $6,786.

Most expensive trip insured: $26,500 to Kenya.

Pennsylvania

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy Spain Mexico

Average trip cost: $7,199.

Most expensive trip insured: $40,000 to Uganda.

Rhode Island

Most popular international destinations (in order): Mexico Spain Italy Portugal

Average trip cost: $9,195.

Most expensive trip insured: $25,000 to Italy.

South Carolina

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy Thailand U.K.

Average trip cost: $7,089.

Most expensive trip insured: $28,000 to Tanzania.

South Dakota

Insufficient data.

Tennessee

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. Dominican Republic

Average trip cost: $5,698.

Most expensive trip insured: $30,000 to Tanzania.

Texas

Most popular international destinations (in order): Mexico U.K. Italy

Average trip cost: $6,987.

Most expensive trip insured: $31,750 to Tanzania.

Utah

Most popular international destinations (in order): Mexico Costa Rica Italy

Average trip cost: $5,615.

Most expensive trip insured: $25,940 to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Vermont

Most popular international destinations (in order): Czech Republic U.K. Spain

Average trip cost: $3,672.

Most expensive trip insured: $8,600 to Jamaica.

Virginia

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Canada Italy

Average trip cost: $7,079.

Most expensive trip insured: $20,000 to Norway.

Washington

Most popular international destinations (in order): Italy U.K. Mexico

Average trip cost: $6,671.

Most expensive trip insured: $43,668 to Tanzania.

Washington, D.C.

Most popular international destinations (in order): France Germany Italy

Average trip cost: $6,068.

Most expensive trip insured: $25,000 to New Zealand.

West Virginia

Most popular international destinations (in order): U.K. Italy Mexico

Average trip cost: $4,074.

Most expensive trip insured: $14,833 to Italy.

Wisconsin

Most popular international destinations (in order): Germany U.K. Italy

Average trip cost: $5,337.

Most expensive trip insured: $19,000 to Denmark.

Wyoming

Insufficient data.

Increased interest in travel insurance

Online searches for travel insurance have increased by 72% since 2018 — peaking in 2020 and remaining significantly higher than pre-pandemic years since. New York, Hawaii and Florida have the highest rate of searches for travel insurance.

Squaremouth reports that the cost of summer travel has gone up for the third year in a row, making 2023 trips the most expensive to date. It makes sense that as travel costs rise, so does interest in financial protection for prepaid and nonrefundable trip costs.

The average cost of travel insurance policies purchased for all destinations this summer was $347, insuring an average trip cost of $6,550 and trip length of 14 days. While there are several variables that factor into the price, travel insurance typically costs about 4% to 6% of a trip's value.

COVID is still the number one concern for travel insurance buyers

Finding travel insurance for COVID-19 remained the top concern for U.S. travelers who purchased travel insurance for summer trips this year. Ten percent of buyers searched specifically for travel insurance plans that include COVID coverage before buying a plan that covers COVID-related problems.

Travel insurance companies offer policies with different levels of benefits, so it’s important to compare plans and make sure you’re buying the coverage you need.

A comprehensive travel insurance plan covers trip cancellation, trip delay, trip interruption, travel medical, emergency medical evacuation and baggage insurance.

Methodology

Squaremouth Analytics compared travel insurance sales data of thousands of policies purchased on squaremouth.com from Jan. 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023, for travel dates between June 1, 2023 and Aug. 31, 2023.

