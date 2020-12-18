Top Reasons to Visit Bedford, England

Bedford is a traditional market town in the south of England. It’s hard to believe this peaceful place is only an hour away from the hustle and bustle of London. If you’re looking for a chance to get out of the city and enjoy a quaint day trip, Bedford could be just the spot for you. What can you find there?

Higgins Art Gallery & Museum

The Higgins Art Gallery and Museum is a highlight for any visitor. It was founded in 1949 and was given a multi-million-pound update during the 2010s. Design is the heart and soul of this museum. Its collection covers over 500 years’ worth of creativity. You can look at the gorgeous glasswork, and reflect on the other impressive pieces. It couldn’t be easier getting there. Traveling from Luton to Bedford is fast so you’ll have plenty of time to explore.

The Embankment

The embankment is roughly a mile-long walk, which follows the River Ouse. It cuts through the town and shares a border with a picturesque-park. Strolling along the Embankment offers you a chance to see some lovely sights of the town, including Butterfly Bridge and some gorgeous gardens. You can finish your walk at the mock Tudor pub which offers delicious food and drink. What makes for a better afternoon than a scenic stroll and a visit to the pub?

Bedford Park

Bedford Park is beloved by tourists and locals alike no matter the time of year. It’s the town’s largest urban park and holds the impressive Green Flag status. During your visit, you’ll find a charming mix of gardens and grounds and even a cricket pitch. The park still carries plenty of original Victorian charm, so keep an eye out for the bandstand on your walk. The ornamental lake is a particularly picturesque place to stop for a picnic, or perhaps a photoshoot opportunity.

St Paul’s Church

If you want to discover more about the history of the town, look no further than St Paul’s church. It welcomes thousands of visitors a year. It’s an impressive piece of architecture and has played an important role in Bedford for centuries. In fact, it even has a place in national history. During the Second World War, church services were broadcast to the British public from St Paul’s.

Whether you want to discover some fantastic pieces of art or simply enjoy being in the countryside – Bedford can offer a much-needed break from city life.