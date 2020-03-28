Top Multi-Destination Getaways to Enjoy During the Upcoming Vacation

When you have hundreds of trip ideas on your bucket list just waiting for you to explore them, compared with only a couple of weeks of vacation time per year, it’s a good idea to start doing them in sets of two destinations or even more.

Multi-destination getaways are becoming more and more popular and the best news is that it’s easier than ever to extend your next vacation to visit more than one place at a time. Here are some of the best and most achievable places to visit together in one trip.

The UK

If you’re planning a spot of British tourism, the UK is made up of not one but four different countries; England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. They are all very well-connected so it’s easier than ever for travelers to visit them all, even if you only have a few days to spare. You can get a train from London to Wales, fly over to Ireland, and then get a train to Scotland easily. Check out these exciting private tours of Scotland in 2021 to help you make the most of the amazing scenery and more on offer.

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe benefits from the fact that most countries are in the Schengen zone, meaning that when you travel between them, there’s no need to get held up at customs – you can just walk straight through. And, you don’t need to fly either; there are many options to take trains between countries like Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Check out these trains from Budapest to Prague that will make achieving your multi-destination trip here easier than ever.

Spain & Portugal

If you’re looking for a vacation with a relaxing beach vibe, head to the south and visit Spain and Portugal. These countries are very close together so getting between the two is easy. You can fly or take a train or even a bus if you want to go around the long way and admire the scenery as you travel. There are lots to do with cities, countryside areas, and plenty of beaches that you can relax on, not to mention delectable food in both countries – don’t miss out on paella!

Paris & Marrakech

They might not be the closest of cities to one another, but with direct flights to Marrakech flying out of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport every week taking around three hours, it’s not difficult to achieve this combination if you want to experience two cities that couldn’t be much more different from one another. If you’re on a flying visit, take an open-top bus tour in Paris to make sure that you take in all the sights that the city has to offer.

Once in Marrakech, it’s definitely worth booking an experienced tour guide to take you around the Souk, or market, since it’s like a huge maze and you’re bound to get lost if you’re not sure where to go.

Multi-destination trips are the best and easiest ways to maximize your vacation time. Where will you visit next?