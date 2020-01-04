Top 8 Toughest Players To Appear In Super Bowl 54

On February 2, Super Bowl 54 will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. That said, the sports community and avid fans are all hyped and would surely participate in this most prestigious event.

The 2020 NFL Super Bowl 54 will surely be one of the greatest football tournaments in history. Aside from the fact that it will celebrate its 100th season, the competing teams are looking for a rematch this year since most of them appeared in last year’s NFL finals.

This year’s NFL finals will never be complete without having the finalists—the ten mightiest football teams who all left impressive performances during their respective NFL games. Some of them have even earned the highest odds value for the Super Bowl.

It’s exciting to meet the competing teams. But, nothing is more exhilarating than getting closer to the best players of each team. These top players are expected to showcase an impressive play in the finals.

Wondering who are they? Let’s meet the Super Bowl favorites and best players of the Super Bowl 54!

Deshaun Watson, Texans

One of the best players to watch out for the Super Bowl 54 is Deshaun Watson, who plays the quarterback position for the Houston Texans. Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards from the different conferences that he and his team joined. Two of his many achievements are the Pro Bowl awards in 2018 and 2019. He was even drafted as a candidate for this year’s NFL MVP.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Lamar Jackson is another player you should not miss at the Super Bowl 54. He’s also playing the quarterback position for the Baltimore Ravens. Because of his performances, he brought Ravens to the NFL finals, clinching the AFC North Division Championship title. Jackson was recognized in the 2019 Pro Bowl and got an award, as well.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Another quarterback player who will dominate the NFL finals next year is Patrick Mahomes. Because of his excellent offense skills in the red zone, Mahomes made his team victorious in the AFC West Division. That’s why they are heading to the 2020 NFL finals next year. Patrick Mahomes also won a series of recognitions, including the two-time Pro Bowl award in 2018 and 2019. He was also the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018.

Tom Brady, Patriots

The Pats, who are the AFC East Division winner, is expected to appear at the 2020 NFL along with their best player, Tom Brady, too. The same with the players listed above, Brady plays the quarterback position. He is one of the most famous and sought after players for the Super Bowl. Brady was a four-time Super Bowl MVP in seasons 34, 37, 49, and 51.

Deacon Jones, Rams

The Los Angeles’ Rams have a convincing victory in the NFC West Division with the help of Deacon Jones. He plays the defensive end position contributing to the aggressive defense strategy of the team. It is one of the reasons why they were able to earn a ticket in the 2020 NFL finals. Jones’ biggest achievement was an eight-time Pro Bowl recognition.

Tyron Smith, Cowboys

Tyron Smith is also one of the most sought after players for the Super Bowl. He plays for the Dallas Cowboys, holding a position as an offensive tackle. He was one of the reasons why the Cowboys earned a lot of goals and won the NFC East Division. Smith also received a lot of acknowledgment for his entire football career. Some of his awards include seven-time Pro Bowl and two-time First Team All-Pro recognition.

Khalil Mack, Bears

Khalil Mack is another football player you should look forward at the 2020 NFL. He played as the outside backline for the Bears and made his team won the NFC North Division Championship title. Mack works best in the defense side of the court, which potentially gives their rivals a hard time to get a goal. He also received several recognitions that include five-time Pro Bowl awardee and as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Drew Brees, Saints

Drew Brees completes the list for the most anticipated players who are expected to showcase their best football skills at the 2020 NFL finals. He plays the quarterback position for the Saints, which led them to clinch the NFC South Division championship title. He is the current Super Bowl MVP, and his team is the current Super Bowl defending champion.