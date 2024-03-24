Top 8 Spring Break Fishing Destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean for 2024

by Marko – Reading Time: 7 minutes

Spring Break is a fantastic time for a fishing getaway. And if you’re wondering where to head, how about somewhere where the beaches are beautiful and the bite is always hot? Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic… They’re all a quick flight away. Check out our top Spring Break fishing destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean and get inspired to get away!

From Pacific shores to pristine Caribbean islands, the angling in these parts is simply amazing during spring. It’s a time when many bucket list fish are caught, whether they be Roosterfish, Marlin, or something entirely different. Dive into the list with us and get ready to plan your spring adventure.

Cancún, Mexico

White sand beaches, crystal clear waters, luxurious resorts, and non-stop nightlife – Cancún has everything you need for some quality rest and relaxation. And thanks to its position right at the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula, the city also offers excellent access to the Caribbean Sea and its thrilling angling.

Around mid-March, more and more Billfish start showing up offshore from Cancún, setting the stage for some of the most exhilarating fishing on the planet. Besides Marlin and Sailfish, you can also expect Blackfin Tuna and Mahi Mahi to go for your bait. And on the bottom, there’ll always be at least a Grouper or two to toss into the cooler.

It’s Spring Break, so when you’re done fishing, you’ll discover that Cancún is a fantastic destination to party. Beaches teeming with people, pool parties that resemble movie scenes, DJs that blast your favorite songs throughout the night – Cancún offers all of this and more. Or, forgo all this and explore the nature around the city. Nearby, you’ll find several natural underwater reservoirs, known as cenotes. Each of these is stunning and worth visiting if you’re looking for a quick reprieve from the parties.

Jacó, Costa Rica

Situated just an hour and a half west of San José, Jacó falls among the most popular destinations on Costa Rica’s Pacific coast. It offers the perfect combination of world-class fishing, beautiful beaches, and great parties. And spring is the peak season to enjoy all three of these.

In terms of fishing, Spring Break falls around the end of Costa Rica’s dry season. By May, the rainy days will take over. Still, this is an amazing time to reel in Sailfish, Marlin, Dorado, and Tuna – to name a few! Inshore, the Roosterfish bite will be as solid as ever, giving you a shot at scratching those off your bucket list.

You’ll find charter captains both in Jacó and the legendary Los Sueños Marina in the nearby Playa Herradura. Besides fishing, make sure to spend some time exploring the various beaches in the area, such as Playa Hermosa and Playa Blanca. Or, head half an hour north and visit the scenic Carara National Park.

San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan offers all the excitement of a big city, blended with a beautiful shoreline and incredible nature around it. It’s both the capital and the cornerstone of Puerto Rico’s history and culture. And, if you’re from the US, you don’t even need a passport to travel there! To top all this off, some of the best fishing grounds in the Caribbean lie only a few miles offshore.

The fishing spot you’ll typically head to out of San Juan is called “Blue Marlin Alley.” The name should already tell you plenty about the action you can expect! However, in addition to Marlin, species such as Sailfish, Mahi Mahi, and Tuna also frequent these waters. Meanwhile, along the brackish inshore channels, you can battle Snook and mighty Tarpon.

If you’re looking to party on your Spring Break getaway, look no further than Isla Verde. You’ll find various bars and clubs where you can let loose. For a more tempered vacation, there’s plenty of nature to enjoy around San Juan, too. Pay a visit to the El Yunque National Forest – the only rainforest in the US – and marvel at some on nature’s wonders.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Cobblestone streets, a scenic coastline, vibrant nightlife, and, most importantly, excellent fishing – Puerto Vallarta has it all. Nestled on Mexico’s Pacific coast, this resort city offers a pleasant mix of authentic Mexican culture and all the attractions you’d expect from a tourist destination. As such, it’s the perfect place to escape to during Spring Break.

Puerto Vallarta faces the Bay of Banderas, where you’ll get the opportunity to wrestle inshore favorites such as Roosterfish, Jack Crevalle, and Snapper. Meanwhile, if you head offshore, you’ll encounter all kinds of big game fish. These include Marlin, Sailfish, Tuna, and Mahi Mahi, among more. Best of all, spring is the prime time to reel in most of these.

As for other activities, there are beach bars and nightclubs where you can party, as well as a charming city center full of attractions. Walk the Malecon – Puerto Vallarta’s boardwalk – or tour the historic Church of Our Lady Guadalupe. As an added bonus, hit the Cuale River Flea Market for some traditional souvenirs.

