Top 7 Most Popular Archery Events

While it might not qualify as a renaissance, sport archery has reached its most popular standing with the public since it returned to the Olympics in 1972. High-profile athletes engaging fans on social media with their intimate vlogs that show just how hard an archer must work to remain at the top have exposed more people to the classic sport.

The arrival of the Internet in the mid-90s and its subsequent explosion in the mid-2000s led to more fans being exposed to archery, either through streaming highlight videos or accessibility to star players.

Now, a blossoming enthusiast just needs to know which events will showcase the highest levels of talent, to form a standard to appreciate future events. To help with that, below is a list of the seven most popular archery events and the types of archery equipment used in each, in no particular order.

Note that regardless of the type of bow, archers can use additional archery equipment, gear, and accessories: bowstring release devices, bow cases, scopes, etc.