Top 6 Must See Places to Visit in USA in 2023

If you are like most people who felt trapped during the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling more is surely at the top of your bucket list now that the travel ban has been lifted across all countries.

The good news is that if you have always longed to travel to the Land of the Free, it is now high time to fulfill your American dream by taking a tour of the USA and its diverse tourist attractions.

From the sunny beaches of California, the forests of the Atlantic seaboard, and the Mojave Desert, to the enigmatic city of New York and countless other cities often featured in Hollywood—one thing is certain: there is no shortage of awe-inspiring places to visit in the USA.

However, choosing what to include in your travel itinerary from this staggeringly long list of choices can be confusing, especially if you have limited time and resources. As such, it is best to allot your resources to these 10 unmissable experiences that will make your USA tour unforgettable.

1. New York City

Dubbed the “city that never sleeps,” New York City.

New York’s vibrant nightlife holds infinite choices for party people—from vintage bars, rooftop bars, beach bars and pubs, to nightclubs, discotheques and strip clubs—there is never a dull night in New York. If you’re not much of a dance-like-crazy kind of party gal/guy, you can opt for live music bars where you can grab a glass and groove to the tunes of some live music.

After partying, you can admire the mesmerizing skyscrapers or visit exquisite museums and galleries like The Met, the Museum of Modern Art, the Guggenheim, and many more. Plus, NYC is a foodie’s heaven featuring cuisines from all over the world. Also, don’t miss out on watching awe-inspiring plays on Broadway, taking a picture with the Statue of Liberty, hanging out in Time Square, walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, and taking a stroll around Central Park.

2. Miami, Florida

The vibrant and colorful Miami is—without a doubt—a must-visit place in the US. If you are looking for a vibrant yet laid-back city to unwind, there is no better place than Miami’s beaches. It features white, fine sands and mild waves.

South Beach is where the glamors at, topped by stylish Ocean Drive lined with elegant Art Deco houses including Versace’s mansion, trendy restaurants, and nightclubs. You can laze around the beach and get tanned in the morning and party like crazy at night. Then, if you are still sober come daybreak, you can watch the best sunrise by the beach.

3. Maui, Hawaii

Aloha! The list will not be completed without Maui, Hawaii, which is famed for its elegant beaches, world-class resorts, and next-level surfing experience.

Maui, Hawaii has cemented its title as the Condé Nast Traveler’s best island in the U.S. for 23 consecutive years already. And it should come as no surprise, given its lustrous beauty and the sheer number of activities you can do here.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you can hike through a majestic bamboo forest and end up at a 400-foot waterfall. Ocean lovers can test their skills at surfing or set sail on a sunset cruise. You can also plunge the popular Road to Hana or watch the sunrise above the clouds at 10,000 feet inside Haleakala National Park.

Whatever floats your boat—sunsets, beaches, luxury, or adventure—Maui has it all.

4. Arches National Park, Utah

Home to over 2,000 naturally-occurring sandstone arches, you absolutely cannot pass up the chance to take a picture in one of the most uniquely beautiful places in the USA—the Arches National Park in Utah.

Hiking enthusiasts would surely enjoy the trip to the incredible Delicate Arch while wandering through the Devil’s Garden. Arches National Park is also home to internationally recognized dark skies, so be sure to pack some sleeping bags to lie on when you visit Arches National Park as this is the best stargazing spot in the United States.

5. Grand Canyon National Park

Stretching over a mile deep, the Grand Canyon in northwest Arizona is one of the largest–and most impressive–canyons on the planet. Surely enough, it is one of the most popular places to visit in the USA.

The Grand Canyon National Park offers unparalleled views of its beautiful terrains from the rim. You will surely enjoy hiking into the canyon and be sure to time it properly so you can catch the magnificent sight of either the sunrise or sunset. Then you can hike all the way down to the Colorado River. However, be warned that if you do hike to the river, this will be a 2-day commitment!

6. Alaska

Known as the Last Frontier—Alaska is a place of adventure for those looking to travel to a truly unique place. Aside from marveling at the beautiful sceneries of its snowcapped mountains, there is no shortage of fun activities you can do in Alaska!

Some of the best things to do here include taking a cruise through the Inside Passage while making stops in Ketchikan, Haines, and Seward. You can also drive along the Arctic Ocean along the Dalton Highway, view Mt. Denali—North America’s largest mountain, or observe wildlife like caribou, grizzly bear, and moose. Or you catch a flight to some remote national parks, hike the massive, ancient glaciers. If you enjoy fishing, you can go after halibut in Homer or salmon in the famous Russian River.