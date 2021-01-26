Top 5 Premium Cactus & Succulent plants

Since there is a variety of forms, colors, and sizes in plants, it is not a surprise that the succulents are at the top of the list for all plant lovers. Moreover, it is not easy for plant lovers to have to choose amongst all the best plants from the Succulent Market.

Jade Plant

Jade is an old favorite. With the shiny, plump leaves, and the easy growth habits, jades are the best succulent plant out of all. You need to dry the soil completely before watering each of the plants. However, overwatering is the utmost reason when the jade becomes droopy and dies. The eye-catching cactus can grow slower. Moreover, the plant needs plenty of water, spray, and sunlight, especially during the winter. But it would be best if you were care-full where you will place them because it is sharp and spiky.

Aloe Vera

The plant has been cultivating for centuries because of its medicinal qualities. It is both beautiful and functional. You can cut two or three and then use the leaves on your minor wounds, skin burn, and irritations. However, you can get more while fertilizing the aloe vera once every year. Moreover, the plant has long, pointy leaves and is a mother-in-law plant. The plant is available in different varieties and is deep in green. Furthermore, you can tolerate and neglect the sporadic watering and low light.

Zebra Plant

A deep green, an interesting plant with the bold white stripes running horizontally across the leaves, the plant is perfect for the smaller areas. It can only reach a height of 15 to 13 cm. Blooming is not that common. The plant requires sufficient sunlight. The plat looks excellent on the hanging basket.

It is a stylish plant that makes your home an eye-catching place. It is also called the donkey tail. Furthermore, it is a colorful plant with grayish-green. You will love the pink or red flowers that can dangle from the stem ends.

Panda Plant

It is not the regular cactus, but all are native to the tropics, unlike its other cousins in the deserts. It is not good with dry soils and it always needs little care. Moreover, it still needs care with the colorful blooms all around the winter. It is the thick leafy plant with the slivery hairs, moreover like the other family members, it must only be watered when the soil is dry, and it needs sparing water in the winter. It is the ideal plant that must be the perfect choice to get you the optimum pick.

Ponytail Palm

It is not a palm related to the agave, it is the leafy and unique plant with the leathery trunk, and on the top, it has feathery green leaves. Moreover, it has a storage bulb, which is used to store water at the bottom. Moreover, the Ponytail plant prefers low humidity and light. Moreover, it is the perfect plant for indoor environments. It is the ideal pick, which is bluish-gray hair and is fuzzy white. It is dramatic to look in the winter dormancy.