Top 5 Most Expensive Medical Devices

Updated April 16, 2024

Do you ever look at the medical equipment marketplace and wonder what the

most expensive medical device out there is?

Today, medical devices come in all shapes, sizes and budgets – be it a hand-

held laser or imagine machine, everything’s available in the market. The larger and more sophisticated the device, the more expensive it turns out.

8000+ organizations produce medical equipment like MRIs, particle accelerators, and CAT scans – which are among the most costly medical equipment in the market.

Some people argue that medical technology is among the main spenders of the healthcare industry.

1) Particle Accelerators

A particle accelerator is a device that uses electromagnetic fields to incite

charged particles to extremely high speeds and energies and to capture them

in a nicely-defined beam. It is used for the treatment of cancer and the diagnosis

of many diseases. Critics are doubting that the $100+ million price label for

such a device would be cost-efficient ultimately, as technology keeps driving

toward bringing down the expense of proton therapy for treating cancerous

tumors. Traditional chemotherapy lags behind in terms of doses of radiation

when compared with proton therapy. Which makes it attractive for patients

with some uncommon and hard-to-treat cancer.

2) CAT Scanners

CAT scans are basically X-ray tests that contain cross-sectional images of your

body using a computer and X-rays. They are also called computerized axial

tomography.

These sophisticated scanning machines look like massive doughnuts and can

cost up to $2.7 million. CT shows slice-like images of human organs, bones,

blood and vessels – up to 150 images every second with some top-caliber

devices. CAT scanners work a lot faster than MRI. And they use radiation, and

you just get in the machine and out in about 5 minutes.

3) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

The MRI machine uses radio waves and magnetism to create images of your

body. The superconducting magnetic systems in each of the machines

constitute about 1/3 of the whole $2.3 million. “Gold Standard” devices go for

a tad less than 1 million. MRI scans are mainly done for brain, spine, neck,

head and extremity imaging. MRIs can be open or closed for the bigger or

claustrophobic patient. This process requires about 30 minutes on average

without any radiation risks.

4) Robot Surgical Machines

Robot surgical machines can cost about $2.3 million. Being less invading than

typical surgery, robotic surgeons go through smaller risk of damaging organs

and tissues, which results in quicker healing and recovery. Ultimately, cutting

down a hospital stay, which translates into less fees.

5) 3-D Mammography Machines

Mammograms are X-ray tests for breasts and are designed to detect breast

cancer. The new gen mammography screening uses 3D imaging rather than

the general, flat 2D screening. Going by the name ‘tomosynthesis’, the 3D

devices and their software set medical services back nearly $760,000. The US

has purchased only 300 pieces of these machines. Apart from general mammography, the 3D imaging is used to boost the chances of spotting breast cancer, precisely in women who have dense breast tissues.

Last Words

Although some are expensive, these machines always come to our rescue.