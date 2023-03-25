Top 10 Used Cars Under $20,000 to Consider Buying

Now that average new car prices have reached a record high of nearly $50,000, it’s natural for many to shop for reliable, used cars. Used cars don’t depreciate as fast as new cars and they often still have a lot of life left in them.

If you’re shopping for a good used car, here are 10 that offer great value for the price (the following information relates to the 2017 model of each car, and the prices are approximate average prices based on the Kelley Blue Book as of March 2023):

Honda Accord ($18,000)

U.S. News and World Report named the 2017 Honda Accord the best midsize car for families. It’s known for its reliability and spacious interior. It has 103.2 cubic feet of passenger volume and 15.8 cubic feet of trunk space. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it also gets an estimated 27 miles per gallon (MPG) in the city and 36 MPG on the highway.

Toyota Camry ($16,000)

The 2017 Toyota Camry is a highly popular car model, known for its reliability and fuel efficiency. According to Tiger Okeley at car dealership Oak Motors, “the Toyota Camry is a fantastic choice. It’s reliable and affordable. It’s one of the best values for your money out there.” The car model gets an EPA-estimated 24 MPG in the city and an impressive 33 MPG on the highway.

Chevrolet Impala ($16,000)

The Chevrolet Impala is a spacious sedan with 105 cubic feet of passenger volume and 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. It’s also relatively safe. It received a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to the EPA, it gets 22 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway.

Ford Fusion ($14,000)

The Ford Fusion was named one of the best-used cars under $15,000 by Consumer Reports. That’s because it packs in a lot of value for the price. It gets 21 MPG in the city and 32 MPG on the highway. It also earned a 5-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA. In addition, the 2017 model saw many upgrades from earlier models, including a redesigned front end and a new rotary shifter. You can also get a hybrid version of the Ford Fusion for even better gas mileage: 43 MPG in the city and 41 MPG on the highway.

Kia Sedona ($20,000)

If you’re looking for something with a little more room, you might consider getting the Kia Sedona. It’s a minivan that has seating for up to eight passengers and a maximum cargo capacity of 142 cubic feet, making it great for families. It was also given 5 stars for overall safety by the NHTSA and was named a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The Kia Sedona gets 18 MPG in the city and 24 MPG on the highway and was named the best minivan for the money by U.S. News & World Report.

Toyota Prius ($17,000)

The Toyota Prius is a hybrid car, popular for its fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. It gets an EPA-estimated 54 MPG in the city and 50 MPG on the highway. The 2017 model also offers a more advanced hybrid powertrain than previous generations, which helps to maximize fuel efficiency. This compact car can hold 5 passengers and has a 5-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA.

Toyota Avalon ($19,000)

The Toyota Avalon is a large sedan that was also on Consumer Reports’ list of best-used cars under $20,000. Why? It has a 268-horsepower V6 engine, which gets an EPA-estimated 21 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. It also has a lot of room, its interior totaling 103.6 cubic feet. So if you want a powerful engine without breaking the bank, the Toyota Avalon might be for you.

Dodge Grand Caravan ($16,000)

The Dodge Grand Caravan is another minivan with incredible value. The Kelley Blue Book named the 2017 model the best buy in the minivan category for 2021. It has seven seats, and the second and third seating rows can be folded down for a total of 140.3 cubic feet of cargo space. This makes it an excellent choice for families or those who need extra storage space. The minivan gets 17 MPG in the city and 25 MPG on the highway.

Subaru Outback ($19,000)

The Subaru Outback is a popular crossover SUV that has all-wheel drive and good fuel efficiency. It gets 25 MPG in the city and 32 MPG on the highway. It also has 8.7 inches of ground clearance and comes with roof rails to attach bikes, skis, or other outdoor gear, which makes it great for off-road adventures.

Volkswagen Passat ($15,000)

Consumer Reports named the 2017 Volkswagen (VW) Passat one of the best-used cars for under $15,000. It’s a midsize sedan that gets 23 MPG in the city and 34 MPG on the highway. On top of that, the car has a roomy interior with plenty of headroom and legroom in the front and back and a trunk with 15.9 cubic feet of cargo space.

Even after you settle on a car model, be sure to check the vehicle’s mileage and its overall condition.

Request a vehicle history report from the previous owner and have a mechanic inspect the car to make sure it doesn’t have any hidden issues. When it comes to buying a used car, it’s always best to play it safe.