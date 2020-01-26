Top 10 features of Task Management Software

With task management tools popping up here, there, and everywhere it could prove to be a time-consuming affair to find the right tool that suits your business and help it grow. If you think about it, the selection of a task management software basically boils down to the basic requirements of the organization, and the work process they apply.

Nevertheless, it’s always good to play safe. This means you need to try out different options and check out for yourself how it affects your team’s productivity.

Here’s the handpicked list of top features of a task management tool to make your quest a lot easier.

1. Task Planning

Executing a task effectively needs the skill of proper management. The manager of the department may or may not be present. During this period, the team members should be able to work on their tasks properly, prioritize, without the manager’s intervention.

With good task management software, you could manage the tasks and set them in an order, which, in turn, could be executed the way you want.

2. Task Scheduling

The idea of having a task management software is to have the ability to organize your work and plan everything in advance, so as to get the most productive results possible.

When everything is organized and planned beforehand, it becomes easier to proceed with the plan accordingly. It will also highlight all the upcoming tasks, which would make it impossible for you to miss anything.

3. File Management

With task management software, the files and documents can be managed quickly and assigned to the required tasks. The records can be arranged using meta-tags, folders, and document types. The admin can also regulate as to who accesses the files using individual keys provided to the team members.

4. Email Notifications

Some task management tools out there often come with ready-made email templates. The templates can be used to send emails to vendors in order to notify restocking; they can be sent to team members to remind meeting and many more.

The whole process of notifying via emails can be automated by specifying trigger actions so that when specific actions are undertaken by the user, the emails are automatically sent to the recipient out there.

5. Chat Systems

Keeping the communication clear and transparent between team members and other departments is essential. Task management software comes with the support of inbuilt chat systems that provide the user with the platform to communicate with other members using the same platform.

6. Tracking

When you are managing a big organization, it is tough to keep track of all your tasks, especially the one that you have assigned to someone. So to ease this process, the task management tool can provide you with a list of all pending tasks and the status of tasks assigned to other team members.

When you can track tasks, you can save your time on the recreation of tasks and make project panning easier to a great length.

7. Calendar

When you are working on a big project, every second is crucial, so you may want to have a tool that could easily sync your calendar with important dates and deadlines of the project. You can also set milestones so that when you or your team complete a milestone, everyone involved in the project will be notified through the tool.

8. Collaboration

Team collaboration is key to task management. Often we have to work with different departments of the organization, and in order to do so efficiently, the task management should be well equipped to handle team collaboration.

Be it sharing a vital document or updating some crucial new information about the project, the task management software should be efficient enough to handle all these activities in time and with ease.

9. Reporting and Analyzing

In order to avoid deadlines and make task management more efficient, reporting of task progress is vital. Task management software can provide you with the hours spent, work done, and efficiency of every team member working on the task. Using the data gathered, it can be known which employee is performing better and what could be done to improve the overall efficiency of the team.

10. Integrations

If you need your organization to grow and be more productive, it is essential that your task management software is able to work well with other integrations. Without the support of other services, the task management software can’t be used to its full potential.

You can check out the list of a few open-source task management software that offers excellent integration with third-party tools.