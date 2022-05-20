Today Will Be The Most Dangerous Day On The Road – Fort Lauderdale #1 (Infographic)

While life blossoms in nature during the spring, America’s roads are near their deadliest during the season – and Fort Lauderdale was found to be by far the deadliest city to drive in during the season relative to population. The city had a fatality rate of 7.77 per 100,000 residents – significantly higher than second place, which was Memphis, TN at 5.37 per 100,000.

Teletrac Navman, the leading provider of telematics software, has released a new report on the most dangerous states and cities in the U.S. during the spring. Of note, the most dangerous day of the season was determined to be May 20 – this Friday.

DANGEROUS DRIVING BEHAVIOR IN THE SPRING

At Teletrac Navman, road safety is our passion and we develop solutions that help fleet operators keep their drivers safe on the road. It was this mission that drove us to build our seasonal driver safety series, which uses NHTSA fatal collision data to highlight the most dangerous times, cities and states to be on the road during Spring.

Spring ranks as the second most dangerous season, with only summer recording more fatal collisions. With rainfall increasing in April, drivers should stay vigilant and adapt their driving style to the road conditions. In addition to wet road surfaces, drivers should be prepared for increased glare and limited visibility caused by heavy precipitation. Read on to get the complete guide to driving in Spring and our tips on how to stay safe on the road during the season.

Typically a wet season, spring brings a bevy of rain and hail to many states, causing hazards ranging from slickness and potholes to outright hailstorms. Furthermore, the pleasant weather has coaxed more animals and cyclists back to the road in numbers, raising the risk of deadly encounters. The deadliest day for fatal collisions was determined to be May 20.

According to the data, the states with the highest spring fatality rates for car collisions (calculated per 100,000 residents) are:

Mississippi (5.83) Wyoming (5.68) Alabama (4.68) South Carolina (4.57) New Mexico (4.47) Montana (4.42) Arkansas (4.38) Kentucky (3.95) Louisiana (3.93) Tennessee (3.90)

The two cities with the deadliest spring roads were Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Memphis, Tenn., which had 7.77 and 5.37 fatal collisions per 100,000 residents, respectively.

“Spring is second only to summer in fatal collisions. With more activity on the roads and increases in rainfall it’s important that drivers stay vigilant,” said Ben Williams, director of digital and central marketing at Teletrac Navman. “One piece of advice is to take steps that maintain visibility. Keeping your wiper blades clean and ensuring your windshield cleaning fluid is topped up can help prevent loss of vision caused by rainfall and spray from the road. Also, be prepared for glare from wet road surfaces by having sunglasses at hand.”

This report is the third in a series of seasonal infographics that Teletrac Navman is releasing for each season highlighting the dangers for that time of year. The full spring infographic, including a breakdown of the deadliest states and cities along with tips for staying safe on the road through the rest of the season, can be found here .





Infographic created by TeletracNavman.com