Today Is National Everything You Do Is Right Day

Updated April 1, 2024

1920 – Voting rights are granted to white women in America — now that’s the right vote!

1945 – It’s always the right decision to end wars, and in 1945, World War II ends after Japan surrenders.

1947 – The new nation becomes the biggest democracy in the world — right on.

1957 – Space exploration is right up our alley as the Soviets send the first man-made satellite to space.

(March 15, 2016) March 15th may have been a difficult day as it was “National Everything You Think is Wrong Day,” but March 16th is just the opposite since it is “National Everything You Do is Right Day.” You get to feel good about everything that you do.

When you are right, you’re right. There is no wrong way about it. Take the good with the bad and a have a right kind of day.

Positivity

It is an unofficial holiday that encourages people to believe that no matter what happened before today, everything they do on this day will turn out great.

We all need positive reinforcements from time to time and what better way to bring positivity into our lives by celebrating this reaffirming holiday.

How to Celebrate?

Remember, everything you do today is the right thing to do. The bottom line is, do whatever makes you happy.

Start the day right – with a healthy breakfast. It has long been known that a good breakfast not only has health benefits but can help people concentrate better on their work during the day.

Spend time with happy, positive people. Psychologists and self-help pundits all agree that a person is as happy as the least happiest person around them. So, surrounding yourself with cheerful people means that some of their positivity will rub off you.

Need to de-stress? Take this day to give yourself a much-needed pampering. Go to the spa, spend some time at the yoga studio or just park yourself on the couch with a huge tub of ice cream and marathon your favorite show.

If you know of someone who is having a bad day, brighten up their day and pay it forward.

Did You Know…

…that ethics is a branch of philosophy that distinguishes between right and wrong?