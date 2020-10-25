Tips To Overcome Learning Challenges In Kids

When a child is born, soon after a month or two, the mother starts teaching them things. They might not understand them, but they start picking up things as their brain develops. Everyone has different learning and cognitive ability.

The human brain has specified areas for learning and speech. In some people, these areas develop but may have insufficient neuron activity. The loss of adequate synapses in the brain results in slow learning or inability to process things like other children.

Learning is more like a permanent change in human thinking or behavior gained by practice and part or present experience. Learning difficulties are not identifiable until your kid joins a school.

Many parents cannot identify their children facing any issues. But when they enter their schooling years, they find out that they cannot write or learn. The learning difficulties that your child may encounter have no biological cause but purely neurological.

Dyslexia is one of the expected learning challenges that many students or children face. It refers to the reading disability, restricting an individual from comprehending the written matter. They may perceive the mirror image of written words and make mistakes while writing.

If your child faces such issues and receives continuous complaints from the school, opt for dyslexia tutoring to help your ward. Besides dyslexia, there is dyscalculia, hindering a person’s ability to make simple two plus two calculations or correctly perceiving the numbers. Some children may read and write well but face a hard time focusing or paying attention that is a sign of attention deficit disorder.

If your child is facing any learning difficulties and you are worried about helping them overcome these challenges, here is what you can do.

Be Supportive

Your child may feel sad about the difficulties they face while learning, but parental support can do wonders. Remind yourself and your child that everyone faces problems, and it is not their fault. Take these challenges positively and talk about positive things to your child. Reminding your children that they are not like other will lower their self-esteem and self-confidence. Changing your approach to a positive side will help them keep their self-esteem intact. Give them extra time to learn what they find difficult.

Research

A mother always wants to choose what is best for her children. Research and take help from the internet to know about new development in learning. Find a school or an institute that offers therapies for such students. You may rely on teachers to help your child, but looking for solutions as a mother will help you understand your child and how you can talk them through their difficulties. You can learn about different therapies to practice with your child at home and let your child have its own pace. Speeding up things will only make things difficult.

Speak for your child

As a mother, you know that your child is struggling to cope with his or her studies. The teachers at the school might not understand it and may push them to do better. Meeting with teachers and school management to have a detailed discussion about your child’s issues may get them leniency. A child facing learning difficulty often fears the pressure of getting things right besides trying hard. Advocating for your child will not only give them support but will help teachers to devise strategies for them.

Don’t give up

While practicing different therapies, you might expect a quick result. The learning difficulties are neurological but training the brain can improve the synapses. You cannot just quit the therapies for not giving you an immediate effect. Staying on track and motivated is essential to continue the effort. Your child might resist work, but giving them hope to overcome the challenge will help them practice. Instead of giving up, think about these therapies’ long-term impact that will remove many hurdles in the upcoming years for your child.

Ask teachers to help

A teacher has a diversity of students in her classroom. From topper to an average learner, you will find every kind. A teacher can help students with learning difficulties by planning their lessons to be easy and flexible. They can also plan assessment activities that involve minimal writing or reading questions. Giving instructions with fewer complexities can motivate such students to participate in-class activities. Remember that such students might not write or spell words correctly, but they can always join in oral activities.

Learning is an ongoing process with a long-lasting impact on our behaviors and personalities. Some students are skilled learners, while others barely make it to pass an exam. They exist due to some neurological issues, but there is a solution.

Our brain picks or adapts to things if they are in continuous practice. If your child is having writing or other learning issues, practicing therapies will improve the situation. It may require more than a month, but you and your child can overcome these hurdles with perseverance.