Tips for Taking Care of Your Teeth Night Guard

Would you sleep without a teeth night guard? If you say NEVER, we absolutely get you! You already know what a blessing it is! Something so important to you deserves good care and maintenance. Besides, caring for your teeth night guard is necessary to prevent bacteria and germs buildup. And a well-looked after night guard can also last you much longer.

Cleaning Materials

Don’t just wash your night guard with tap water and think you’re done. That’s not enough. You don’t need expensive solutions, but simple cleaning agents at home can do the job well. We’re talking about any non-abrasive toothpaste or any mild antibacterial soap. A dishwashing soap works well too. You could also use a good quality mouthwash for the purpose.

Using any of these materials for washing the night guard will ensure that you’re getting rid of all germs and bacteria. Don’t use abrasive cleaners because the strong chemicals can wear off the night guard quickly.

Cleaning Tips

How often do you need to wash the night guard? Well, after every single use! Please don’t procrastinate cleaning for another day. As soon as you remove the night guard from your mouth, you should rinse it with warm water. After that, you should brush the night guard with a gentle toothbrush and toothpaste or any other mild cleaning solution.

After cleaning, rinse the mouthguard again and let it dry.

Drying

Air dry the night guard by leaving it on a clean and dry surface. Drying wouldn’t take more than 15-20 minutes. You don’t need to wipe the night guard. But make sure the night guard is completely dry before storing it. Bacteria and germs can multiply quickly if a wet night guard is left in the case.

Storing

Leaving your night guard out in the bathroom is never a good idea. The wet and humid atmosphere can damage the night guard made of thermoplastic material. All good quality night guards like the ones from Smile Brilliant, come with dedicated cases. The case keeps your night guard safe from extreme temperatures. Always keep the night guard in its case. Make sure you hand wash the case with dish soap once every few days.

Deep Cleaning Once in a While

You clean the night guard thoroughly now and then (at least once a month). Deep cleaning involves soaking the teeth night guard in a mild denture cleaner for about half an hour. Follow it up with a thorough rinse with water. Denture cleansers (tablets or powders) are easily available over the counter.

You could also make a natural deep cleaning solution at home. You’ll only need hydrogen peroxide and vinegar. Soak the night guard in vinegar first. Wait for about 30 minutes. Rinse and then soak it in hydrogen peroxide for another 30 minutes. Rinse completely with water and let it dry.

Replacing Your Night Guard

If you’ve taken good care of your night guard, it will last you for 3 to 5 years. But if poorly maintained, you may need to replace the night guard within a year. The material of the night guard can also affect its durability.

No matter how well you look after your night guard, there’ll be a time to say goodbye. The night guard may become deformed, fit poorly or show signs of wear and tear (yes, you’ll see the holes and cracks). It may get discolored or give off a mild odor. If you notice that your night guard is wearing off, order a replacement as soon as possible.