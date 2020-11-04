Tips For Living Room Design

The living room is a kind of “face” of the apartment and therefore its interior requires special attention. In the case when the room is small, there are certain design techniques that allow it to achieve the visual effect of “expansion” with the addition of visual comfort.

For example, it is known that dark tones have a “crushing” effect, visually compressing the dimensions of a room for people inside. In contrast to them, light shades give the rooms an optical spaciousness, and therefore they are recommended to be used in the interior of a small living room. However, one should not forget that the main principle in the design of such a room is to observe a sense of proportion in everything.

You can use another technique: emphasize the coziness and comfort of a small room, putting things in order, and optimally arranging all things. If you have some imagination and originality in thinking, then a room of any size can be aesthetically pleasing and tastefully furnished, and rest in it will bring pleasure and positive emotions.

It should be remembered that if you do not pay attention to the importance of the correct arrangement in the interior, then the living room, both large and small, can cause a feeling of discomfort. Particularly in a large room where there is a lot of empty space, feelings of loss and longing can arise. And staying in a small room with a lot of things is accompanied by cramped, crowded and uncomfortable feelings.

In such cases, you should not dwell on the architecture and layout of the living room, since it is difficult to do anything about it. It is necessary to pay primary attention to the arrangement and the features of its interior in order to change the situation for the better.

Themed style in the interior of a small living room

The Interior theme is determined by a number of factors: color palette, location, and intensity of lighting, decorative and patterned combinations, general design style, type of interior items, etc. It is worth considering several thematic options before making a choice in favor of one of them.

After that, it is worth deciding on the choice of basic colors and shades. You may have to make some purchases in order to arrange the color scheme according to your own preferences. To achieve the visual effect of the spaciousness of the room, use light shades of purple, pink, gray, blue, and other light colors.

When choosing a style, the main attention should be paid precisely to comfort. In addition, the style of decoration should meet the preferences and tastes of the owners of the home.

Selection of furniture and design elements

The furnishing of a small living room depends on the style and lifestyle of the people that live in the apartment. For example, for lovers of electronics and computers, furniture should be appropriate: computer tables, chairs, stands for electronics items, etc.

For those who prefer minimalism, the choice of a modern style with a minimal amount of furniture will be appropriate. If the apartment is often visited by guests, it is worth taking care of a sufficient number of seating places. For reading lovers, consider furnishing items such as a sofa, bookcase, and coffee table. Other options are possible, from which everyone can choose depending on their taste.

Before making any purchases, it is worth making a list of the most important things, taking into account your own budget and the size of the room. It is advisable to schematically depict their intended location on paper and imagine how all this will look in combination.

If you need to store a lot of things in the living room, to save space, you should think about purchasing several shelvings. If necessary, certain pieces of furniture and interior design can be replaced with similar ones, but smaller.

As already noted, it is always advisable to choose light colors for decorating small rooms. However, in those cases, if you do not want to make new repairs, and the room is painted in a dark color, the situation can be corrected with the help of well-designed lighting.

In a small room with dark-colored walls, it is recommended to place lamps, sconces, and floor lamps so that the light rays are directed upward. This will help to avoid the oppressive effect of dark colors and will give the atmosphere of the room noticeable comfort and coziness.

Sometimes you can change the color of one or two walls and leave the rest unchanged. Various color schemes of the walls are a bold and bright solution, which, with the right approach, can be effective and successful.

Floor and flooring

Finally, another important point to consider is the selection of the preferred flooring colors from the most suitable materials. There may also be various nuances that can influence the choice. For example, carpets on the floor will be appropriate if the room does not collect dust.

For allergy sufferers, wood, parquet or cork flooring can be a good choice. A rather effective option at an affordable price is a laminate. There are many other types of floors to choose from: ceramic tiles, carpet, etc.

As for the color design of the floor, for a small living room, you should choose neutral or light colors, while taking into account the appropriateness of their combinations with the shades of furniture and walls.