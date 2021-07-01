Tips For Keeping Your Family Healthy This Summer

Finally, it’s summertime means freedom from daily school routines, catching the bus on time, homework, preparing lunch boxes, and all hassles. Summer also brings many health issues as well. Such as dehydration, skin problems, sunstrokes, sunburns, and other health issues. But how can we forget that summertime is family time? It’s the best time when you can enjoy your family time without any hindrance. But also take care of your family’s health. Here are some tips you can follow to keep your family healthy this summer.

Garden Together

Gardening is full of fun and a safe place to spend time with your family. Although, it is a perfect hobby that you can teach your children. Gardening is also good for health. It will keep you fresh and calm. Did you know that about 42% of people feel happy and healthy when they spend time together gardening at home? You can delegate different and interesting tasks to your children regarding gardening. Arrange competitions for those who will grow bigger vegetables and set some rewards. This will keep them excited and develop their interest in gardening.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking lots of water is good for health, especially in summer. Although it is summer and playtime for your kids, they need to be hydrated all the time. Kids spend a lot of time playing and keep burning their energy. If they don’t drink enough water, it can cause dehydration. Not only kids but all family members should keep themselves hydrated all the time. You can drink various fresh fruit juices and shakes. It can be hard to keep the children drinking water all day. But adding some fresh fruits can be exciting for them.

Watch Out for Swimmer’s Ear

Summer and swimming are closely related. In summer, you can enjoy swimming with your family. You can arrange a small barbeque and swimming party in the backyard of your home. Swimming is cool and full of fun. It is also good for your health.

Also, no season can stop your kids because they love to play and explore things. You can teach swimming to your kids. But a swimmer’s ear is common when you swim, especially in children. But it can be treated and prevented easily. If any of you has a swimmer’s ear, all you need is to keep you and your kids clean and dry especially after swimming. Do you know that it only takes about 10 days to clear up the swimmer’s ear?

Eat Healthy and Hygienic Food

Eating healthy and light food keeps you healthy especially in summer. Kids gain more weight in summer than in another season. Consuming heavy meals and food produces a large amount of heat in the body. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables is good for your health. Fruits and vegetables that are high in water are best for your health in summer.

Practice Fire Safety

Practicing fire safety with your family is the most important activity you should do in the summer. You can create a fire escape plan with your family and kids. Keep all the gadgets to prevent fire such as fire extinguishers and fire protection systems. If you have sprinklers or fire protection systems in your home, keep them testing to ensure they are functioning properly. The fire protection systems should undergo regular inspections and require functional testing to ensure that they are updated and functioning properly as they are designed according to the NFPA25 code. These inspections and testing functions must be done in the intervals of every six months, five years, and 10 years.

Family’s health is very important, and you should follow the above-mentioned tips to ensure their safety and health. Yet it is a carefree season, but it doesn’t mean to ignore you and your family’s health.