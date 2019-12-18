Tips for Creating a Highly Effective Compliance Training Program

Certain rules and regulations would be super-important for your organization. And you would know that. Your old employees would know that. Your friends may also know that. But, would your fresh hires know that?

The problems that may arise for this lack of compliance awareness can hurt your business in many ways. From inflicting financial penalties to hindering workspace productivity, lack of compliance training causes problems that you must avoid at all costs.

And a straightforward way of doing that is by creating an effective compliance training program, which we will talk about in this post.

Here are 4 tips for helping you create a compliance training program that helps safeguard your business against rules and regulation failures of all kinds.

1. Identify the “Who, What, When, Where and Why” For Your Project

As you plan on using a compliance training program for establishing discipline at the workplace, you must have answers to the following 5 W’s.

Who is the course being created for?

What do you want to convey with the program?

When is the course supposed to launch?

Where will employees use the knowledge that they gather from your program?

Why do your employees need to learn about compliance?

This is simply for the reason that no matter what content piece you create, it needs to be designed and developed, keeping the mindset of the consumer and intent of the creator in mind.

2. Try to Keep it As Evergreen As Possible

As your organization grows, the need for updating some rules and regulations may occur. These new changes will need to be updated continuously in the compliance training program as well. And that can get tiring.

One simple fix to this problem is to use a qualified eLearning content service that creates a new hire training program with content that doesn’t require frequent changes.

3. Be Aware of the Risks Before Creating Topics

One of the most important steps to follow while creating a compliance training program is to be aware of the risks of not providing compliance training.

The moment you become aware of all the problems that may arise for both the employees and your company, you’ll be able to come up with more useful topic ideas.

For example, if you know the consequences that an employee may have to face for deliberately disturbing a co-worker or damaging office property, you can come up with better topic ideas for adding to your compliance training program.

4. Use an LMS and an eLearning Authoring Tool

Creating a compliance training program from scratch is a big task. Even if you have the right design and the right content, you will have to work hard on development.

This is why employing a learning management system and an eLearning authoring tool will be a good idea.

These tools simplify the process by providing an easy to use and modify interface allowing users to create and make changes on their eLearning courses easily.

Also, most LMSs provide easy access to essential metrics that you may want to track at any point in time. So, if you wish to have a look at how your employees performed over the last week or have a look at the attendance reports, you can do it all in a few clicks.