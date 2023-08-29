‘Tip Fatigue’ Is Real. Here’s When To Leave 20%, And When It’s OK To Leave Less (Video)

By Jessica Dickler

Thanks to “tipflation,” a 20% gratuity isn’t what it used to be.

With more opportunities to tip and predetermined point-of-sale options that now range from 15% to 35% for each transaction, tip expectations are growing, whether consumers like it or not.

“Sometimes you tip to reward good service, but only at restaurants do I tip out of obligation,” said Michael Lynn, a professor of consumer behavior and marketing at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.

Otherwise, it depends, Lynn said. “I don’t tip for carry out or counter service,” he added. “I don’t tip the Amazon delivery guy but I do tip the pizza delivery guy.”

Tipping 20% at a sit-down restaurant is still the standard, most etiquette experts say. But there’s less consensus about gratuity for a carryout coffee or other transactions that didn’t involve a tip at all in the past.