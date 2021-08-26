Thursday Florida Forecast Is For Steamy Showers And Storms

Thursday features mostly sunny skies at times, with plenty of showers and storms — throughout the day in the east coast metro area and in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. Look for a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will bring plenty of sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon hours. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some afternoon showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see sun, clouds, and plenty of afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms in spots. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

In the busy tropics, the wave in the central Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next couple of days. This system is expected to affect portions of Central America and the Yucatan before entering the western Gulf of Mexico, where additional strengthening will be possible.

In the central Atlantic, the wave about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda has a high chance of developing into a depression by late in the weekend. And the wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a low chance of developing during the next five days.