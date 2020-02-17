Three Qualities Your Sales Recruiter Would Like to See in You

When an exciting new sales position in on the line, it can be tempting to inflate your skills and promise to hit quotas well beyond your reach. This, of course, is a failing proposition, because the sales recruiter sitting across from you already saw something in you they considered worth their time.

Veteran recruitment agencies like Salesforcesearch.com will easily see through your polished presentation right to the roots of what motivates you. Your goal, from a 10,000-foot-view, should then be to be yourself and emphasize the sales fundamentals that got your career where it is today. Here are three areas worth highlighting:

Rational Decision-Making

The best salespeople are adept at not letting their emotions get the best of them, because it can lead to a misallocation of energy and resources when better prospects are available.

You need to express to your recruiter how you put the odds in your favor during every client interaction, such that you never pursue a dead end for too long, and never give up on what will turn out to be a worthwhile sale.

Show them you understand that, if your sales approach is sound, unsatisfactory short-term results are only a temporary blip on the radar, one you must be willing to push through to land a prized client.

A Sixth-Sense for Connection

A big part of every sales job centers around interacting with clients and building mutually-beneficial relationships with them. But for those relationships to hopefully extend into the long term, they must be based on a level of connection that reaches beyond mere business.

In many cases, it’s friendly banter that really seals the deal and plants the seed of longevity after the client has had a chance to absorb your impeccable sales pitch. Here are some conversation starters:

Chatting about children

Recommending a new restaurant

Sharing opinions about last weekend’s football game

The best example you can provide here is to establish this connection with your recruiter to leave them with a good sense of your authentic self.

A Deep Comfort With Failing Forward

Because proactively reaching out to potential clients is the most effective way to stay on their minds, you should treat rejection like a daily staple and an opportunity to learn and improve your sales approach. In this way, cold calls go from a necessary evil to a chance to put reps in toward truly impressive results.

Adopting this perspective shows your familiarity with human nature; specifically, that people need to be convinced about a good opportunity according to their personalities and at their own pace. Your company’s product or service may provide them with every imaginable advantage, but that doesn’t make change any easier, especially when their current product or service has been in their lives for an extended period of time.

Put these suggestions into practice and you’ll be giving yourself the best possible shot at landing the job and starting a new chapter in your sales career. Remember that your recruiter is already impressed by what you have to offer. Identify the qualities they saw, allow them to shine and you may be in for the offer of a lifetime.