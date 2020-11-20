This Weekend Shop the 72-mile 12th Annual Super Scenic Garage Sale

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Friends of A1A are once again hosting the Super Scenic Garage Sale for the 12th year in a row, and this year is better than ever! This 72-mile (and then some) super sale will take place on Saturday, November 20th, from 8 am to 2 pm.

Along with Florida Scenic Highways, this event spans from the A1A Ocean Islands Trail (Nassau and Duval), A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway (St. Johns and Flagler), Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail (Volusia), and also the Halifax Heritage Byway (Volusia). This means that shoppers can experience five different Florida counties along with the entire garage sale!

Additionally, the event will once again feature the Ultimate A1A Pop Up! Biz Experience! This allows participating restaurants along the A1A coastal corridor to offer specials and promotions not only on the day of the event but November 20th-22nd! You can spend the entire weekend dining your way up the coast of Florida!