This Weekend Shop the 72-mile 12th Annual Super Scenic Garage Sale

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Friends of A1A are once again hosting the Super Scenic Garage Sale for the 12th year in a row, and this year is better than ever! This 72-mile (and then some) super sale will take place on Saturday, November 20th, from 8 am to 2 pm.

Along with Florida Scenic Highways, this event spans from the A1A Ocean Islands Trail (Nassau and Duval), A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway (St. Johns and Flagler), Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail (Volusia), and also the Halifax Heritage Byway (Volusia). This means that shoppers can experience five different Florida counties along with the entire garage sale!

Additionally, the event will once again feature the Ultimate A1A Pop Up! Biz Experience! This allows participating restaurants along the A1A coastal corridor to offer specials and promotions not only on the day of the event but November 20th-22nd! You can spend the entire weekend dining your way up the coast of Florida!

Attendees are also encouraged to download the FREE self-guided audio tour from TravelStorys. Look for the tour called the A1A Scenic Byway. It’s chock full of insight and interesting information: https://www.travelstorys.com/

AuthenticFlorida, excerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, Nov. 20, 2020

A Florida resident since 1974, Melanie Lentz-Janney is the owner/CXO of AuthenticFlorida.com, a travel and lifestyle blog devoted to the Sunshine State's most unique and quirkiest treasures. Authentic Florida is intended to inspire discovery of the accessible, yet under-appreciated areas of the state as well as celebrating good old-fashioned Florida kitsch. Lentz-Janney’s lifelong passion has been discovering Florida’s genuine side – some old, some new – with a focus on “fun and affordable.” Authentic Florida has been recognized as the BEST Blog of the Year, the BEST Travel Blog (twice), and BEST Food Blog at the Florida Sunshine Awards. Lentz-Janney is a member of Florida Outdoor Writers Association and the Society of American Travel Writers. She is also a well-respected marketing expert and an award-winning filmmaker.

