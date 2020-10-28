This Series Of Spook-Tacular Puzzles Is The Stuff Of Nightmares – But...

This series of spook-tacular puzzles is the stuff of nightmares – but can you solve all three?

The images feature a number of hidden ghosts and ghouls, from zombies and vampires to witches and monsters.

Also hidden in the bustling street scenes are mummies, knights in shining armor and even the Loch Ness Monster.

There are 10 mysterious characters hidden in each image – but can you complete the entire series in less than 4 minutes?

The puzzles were illustrated by Marija Tiurina for Wonderbly, creator of personalized books for children.

Each carefully crafted drawing is featured in Wonderbly’s ‘Where Are You?’ collection where kids get to explore alternative universes and search for themselves.

A spokesperson for Wonderbly said: “Our I-spy puzzles will get you into the spooky spirit this half term.

“It will be interesting to see how much of a keen eye the nation has in order to spot all our frightful secrets.

“Where Are You? takes children on an epic, universe-hopping adventure. Kids love spotting different versions of themselves as well as discovering curious characters.

“We think you’re never too old for a little search-and-find fun and have hidden lots of visual jokes for grown-ups too.

“Halloween will be a little different this year but this is one way to conjure up some spine-tingling fun.”

UNDEAD CREEK [IMAGE 1]– Ten things to spot:

1. Loch Ness Monster

2. The guitar-playing skeleton

3. The corpse bride and groom

4. The barbequing minotaur

5. The grim reaper

6. Scooby-Doo Gang

7. Morticia and Gomez Addams

8. A star-gazing mummy

9. A sly looking fox

10. A jack-o-lantern ready for the rain

HAUNTED HILL [IMAGE 2] – Ten things to spot:

1. A spooky ghost ‘gone fishing’

2. A green ghoul having a sunbathe

3. A witch wrapped in a scarf and flying on a broomstick

4. A knight tending to his roses

5. An eyeball going for a stroll

6. A man playing the accordion

7. A pink unicorn

8. A pirate parrot

9. A creepy clown

10. Saxophone playing ghost

SPOOKY UNIVERSE [IMAGE 3] – Ten things to spot:

1. A snake’s tail

2. A witch and her cat

3. A wolf howling at the moon

4. A hand going for a stroll

5. A headless person enjoying a snack

6. An elf reading a book

7. A pumpkin riding a scooter

8. Cloves of garlic

9. A mummy out for a stroll

10. A zombie on a bike