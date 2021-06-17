This Is The Most Popular Luxury Vehicle In Your State

WRITTEN BY: JERRY BROWN

If you’ve reached a point in your financial life where you can afford your dream car, congratulations! But now that you have the cash stashed away, you face a much more exciting challenge — sorting through all the amenities to pick the perfect luxury vehicle for you. Need some inspiration? Here are the cars you are most likely to see on your state roads.

Key Results:

Porsche was the most popular luxury car brand in 37 states, including the District of Columbia; the 911 model was shopped for most often in Q1 2021.

Jaguar, the second-most popular luxury car brand saw a quarter of its shoppers look at the F-Pace SUV

Below are the most popular luxury cars by state, in order from least to the most number of luxury cars in the state.

West Virginia

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.3%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Alaska

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.4%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Nebraska

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.4%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Iowa

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.4%

Most Popular Car Brand: Alfa Romeo

Kansas

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.5%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Idaho

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.5%

Most Popular Car Brand: Jaguar

Montana

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.5%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Alabama

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.6%

Most Popular Car Brand: Jaguar

Mississippi

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.6%

Most Popular Car Brand: Maserati

Kentucky

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.6%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

North Dakota

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.6%

Most Popular Car Brand: Jaguar

Maine

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.7%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Arkansas

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.7%

Most Popular Car Brand: Alfa Romeo

Vermont

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.7%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Utah

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.7%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

South Dakota

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.7%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Louisiana

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.7%

Most Popular Car Brand: Jaguar

Wisconsin

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.8%

Most Popular Car Brand: Jaguar

Oklahoma

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.8%

Most Popular Car Brand: Jaguar

Indiana

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.8%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

New Mexico

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.8%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

New Hampshire

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.8%

Most Popular Car Brand: Tied: Maserati & Porsche

Missouri

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.9%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Oregon

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.9%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

South Carolina

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 0.9%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Michigan

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.0%

Most Popular Car Brand: Tied: Jaguar & Porsche

Minnesota

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.0%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Massachusetts

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.0%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Arizona

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.1%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Ohio

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.1%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Tennessee

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.1%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

North Carolina

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.2%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Virginia

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.2%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Pennsylvania

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.3%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Hawaii

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.3%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Rhode Island

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.3%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Texas

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.4%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Maryland

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.4%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Georgia

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.4%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

New York

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.4%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Washington

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.5%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Connecticut

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.5%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Nevada

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.5%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Illinois

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.5%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Colorado

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.6%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Wyoming

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.9%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Delaware

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 1.9%

Most Popular Car Brand: Jaguar

Florida

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 2.2%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

New Jersey

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 2.2%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

California

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 2.5%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Washington, D.C.

% of Total Car Purchases of Luxury Vehicles: 2.9%

Most Popular Car Brand: Porsche

Drivers are also shopping for…

Alfa Romeo: 35% of all luxury cars shopped for in Arkansas were Alfa Romeo

Aston Martin: 11% of all luxury cars shopped for in Michigan were Aston Martins

Bentley: 25% of all luxury cars shopped for in North Dakota were Bentleys

Ferrari: 9% of all luxury cars shopped for in Massachusetts were Ferraris

Jaguar: 50% of all luxury cars shopped for in North Dakota were Jaguars

Lamborghini: 25% of all luxury cars shopped for in Montana were Lamborghinis

Lotus: 20% of all luxury cars shopped for in Idaho were Lotus

Maserati: 38% of all luxury cars shopped for in Mississippi were Maseratis

Maybach: 1% of all luxury cars shopped for in New York were Maybachs

McLaren: 9% of all luxury cars shopped for in Rhode Island were McLarens

Porsche: 100% of all luxury cars shopped for in Alaska and Wyoming were Porsches

Rolls-Royce: 14% of all luxury cars shopped for in Iowa were Rolls-Royces

6 tips for buying a luxury vehicle

To help you find a vehicle that’s the epitome of both luxury and function, here are some tips on what to keep in mind before making your purchase.

1. Don’t let your eyes be bigger than your wallet

Before buying your dream car, create a car budget and stick to it. This will help you keep your emotions in check if a car salesperson shows you a car you love that’s out of your price range.

When creating your car budget, make sure it represents the total costs of car ownership, which includes:

Monthly car note (if any)

Interest fees

Car insurance

Car repairs

Cost of gas

If you choose to finance a car, make sure you accurately estimate the payments. For example, let’s say your dream car is $30,000 and your down payment amount is $2,000 with an interest rate of 2.5% and a loan term of 60 months. Your estimated monthly auto payments would be $533.66, and the total cost of the loan would be about $32,020.

Also, before you purchase your dream car be sure to research the price and shop around. You can use Kelley Blue Book to compare the price of your dream vehicle with others that have the same make, year and model.

2. Consider buying used to save money

If you can’t afford to buy a brand new luxury car, consider purchasing used. That way, you can save money and let someone else take the depreciation hit — according to Edmunds, new cars depreciate an average of 23.5% after the first year of ownership.

Additionally, depending how old the car is, you might find a used luxury car that’s under $10,000. Before purchasing a used version of your dream vehicle, you should weigh the pros and cons. For example, although a used luxury car may cost less, it may come with more maintenance issues than a brand new car.

3. Make sure it can handle your needs

Although turning heads while cruising around town is nice, make sure your dream car is functional as well. For example, if you have a long commute, you may want to look into getting a more gas-efficient vehicle or hybrid if you want to minimize your gas expense.

Also, if you plan on hauling a lot of stuff around daily, like kids sports equipment, musical instruments or camping gear, you should consider getting a truck or a car with a large trunk space or rear seats you can fold down.

4. Test-drive the vehicle

Before you drive off the lot in your dream car, be sure to test-drive the vehicle multiple times to see if you like driving it. You want to make sure your dream car matches all your real world expectations. Ask the dealership if it’ll allow you to take it home for a few days so you can see if you love driving it.

It’s important to spend as much time with the vehicle as possible before purchasing it — most auto dealers don’t have a car return policy, and they aren’t legally obligated to accept a return once the purchase has been finalized.

5. Get the car inspected by a mechanic

When purchasing a vehicle — especially a used vehicle — it may look nice on the surface but have mechanical problems you can’t detect on your own. To minimize the chances of buying a lemon, take it to your mechanic so they can do a rigorous car inspection.

6. Get a vehicle history report

In addition to getting a mechanic to inspect the vehicle, make sure to ask the dealer for a copy of the vehicle’s history report, if you decide to buy a used luxury vehicle. If the dealership can’t provide you with a copy, consider getting a copy of the report from CarFax — it’s the most exhaustive type of vehicle history report and it costs $40. The CarFax report can tell you important information, such as whether the car’s title has been salvaged, how many owners the car has had and how many accidents the car has been in.

Methodology

For a luxury automaker to qualify, their least expensive base model needed to have an Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) over $40,000. Data pool represents those who shopped for cars in Q1 2021.

