This Is How Much Americans Would Spend To Have One Day Of Zero Stress (Video)

A third of Americans would spend over $500 to have just one day of zero stress right now, a new study found.

The survey of 2,000 Americans revealed three in five feel “constantly on edge” given the pandemic.

One in five admitted they feel “drained” most days while 13% are in a constant state of exhaustion.

As Americans continue to push through 2020, many confessed to putting others before themselves, to a potentially unhealthy degree.

Almost two-thirds (64%) said they’ve been prioritizing other people over themselves and the average person has been going above and beyond for an average of about four people.

It’s no surprise that 59% are struggling with self-care amidst the pandemic in spite of spending so much additional time at home.

The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of iHerb revealed the average person only takes 25 minutes for self-care a day.

Respondents clearly think Americans need more “me-time” since nearly two in five (38%) feel they need more than 30 minutes of self-care to be their best self.

With so much stress resulting from work, the pandemic and current events it’s no wonder 86% think taking alone time to disconnect is a vital part of self-care.

While 38% have tried a new form of self-care during COVID-19, only 9% have tried to find a little alone time in their routine.

Other new methods of self-care respondents have been exploring during the pandemic included exercise (22%), stretching/yoga (18%), supplements (18%) and skincare (17%).

All this is to help with a variety of ailments respondents have been struggling with since the start of the virus.

The most common concern for respondents is their energy levels (45%) while two in five have been searching for a way to improve their sleep.

Over a third would like to boost their immunity or want to focus better (34%).

While many are on the hunt for wellness products to aid them in their self-care journey, it’s not easy.

One in two respondents have struggled to find what they’re looking for in their local stores, which drives many to the Internet and that poses another challenge.

Fifty-six percent admitted they find the process of searching for wellness products to be completely overwhelming with so many options available to them.

That’s not the only thing that has respondents worried about shopping for health products.

Three in four worry about the authenticity of commenters beneath certain products and wonder if they’re legitimate.

Other causes for concern when it comes to self-care products included, product authenticity (47%), ingredient reliability (43%) and where the product was stored (24%).

TOP WELLNESS ASPECTS RESPONDENTS NEED HELP IN NOW

Energy 45% Sleep 40% Immunity 35% Focus 34% Weight 34% Digestion 28% Skin 25% Hair/nails 24% Anti-aging 22%

TOP WELLNESS WORRIES