Thinking of Retiring To a Condo in Florida? Here Are Some Tips

If you are retiring, moving to Florida may have crossed your mind, and for good reason. Retiring in a Florida condo can be one of the best ways to relax after a long time of working. However, moving can be a tricky endeavor, especially if you’ve just retired. Thankfully, there are some great tips to help make the process easier.

1. Be Ready to Buy

In 2019, 25% of homebuyers in Florida were buying for the first time. The housing market in Florida is hot, and there are many people competing for homes. This means that when looking at condos, you’ll want to be prepared to buy quickly, and no property is going to stay on the market for long, and you don’t want to risk missing out on the perfect location.

2. Pay Attention to Little Details

When looking at condos, make sure that you pay attention to the little details that may be involved with the property. For instance, if you have a pet or want to own a pet once you move, you’ll want to make sure that it’s allowed in the condo. You’ll also want to take note of what services are provided and if there are any fees or dues that you’ll need to pay while there.

Some condos will take care of all exterior work so long as the tenant is paying a monthly fee to the condo association. While finding this out, you’ll also want to ask about the insurance provided by the condo. Many condos will insure the building, common areas, and exterior areas in case something happens. However, many tenants may be liable for providing their own insurance to cover their units.

All of this is stuff that you’ll want to find out before signing any paperwork.

3. Look For Doctors in the Area

If you’re looking to retire in Florida, chances are you qualify as a senior. While this doesn’t mean too much on its own, over 80% of seniors are struggling with a chronic condition, while 68% have two or more chronic conditions. This means you’ll want to take stock of the doctors in the area that you’re thinking of moving to before buying a condo there.

You’ll want to make sure that the doctors in the area accept your insurance, have good reviews, and are near enough that seeing them isn’t going to be a chore.

4. Research The Major Cities

Before moving to Florida, you’ll want to narrow down your search radius by researching the major cities to determine which one is best for you. When looking at cities, consider the population, the home prices, the crime rates, the weather, and the local features it provides.

For instance, if you want to live close to the coast because you want to enjoy going to the beach when you can, you’ll want to look at cities that have easy coastal access. However, you’ll also want to consider how storms will be in these areas, especially when hurricane season comes around.

There are a lot of great cities in Florida, and a lot that you should carefully consider before selecting an area.

5. Find Out About the Building’s Amenities

Another thing that you’ll want to consider pertaining to the condo you choose is services and amenities. For instance, do they have a common area, a pool, or a gym? Do they offer cleaning services in these areas. For instance, a 2019 Statista report found that about 24.15% of facility managers currently outsourced cleaning services. Make sure to tour the full area to decide if it meets your standards and can provide all of the amenities that you’re looking for.

Finding the Perfect Home

Although a lot can go into finding the perfect condo for retirement, once you find the one for you, you’ll wish you’d made the move sooner. Keep in mind these five tips so that you can make the process easier and less stressful once you decide to begin your house hunting.