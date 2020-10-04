Do you plan on spending your vacation in Destin, Florida? Well, there is plenty for you to do in this beautiful city. Florida is a place of sea, sand, beaches and plenty of sunshine. This includes adventures, museums, theme parks and many more.

Here are some of the most popular things to do in Destin Florida and the surrounding area (not in any particular order of excitement)

Go to the beach

The beaches in Destin are recognized nationwide for their soft sand and gentle surf. There are tons of things to do there including getting sun, going fishing, going swimming, renting a kayak, shelling, volleyball, and even watching wildlife such as dolphins.

Go fishing from land or sea

Destin Florida is known as a fishing hot spot where you can find numerous saltwater fish, oyster bars, and more. The area has some of the best game fish including redfish, spotted sea trout, tarpon, and snook. There are other species like flounder, snapper, and mackerel.

Renting a boat

With access to the gulf, you will be able to see more of the land. You can check out many species of birds such as bald eagles and watch the dolphins close up. You will also be amazed at the views of the mansions when you head down to Destin. Baywater Boat Rental is a well-known boat rental company.

Play a round of golf

Destin is known to have high quality public and private courses for all types of golfers. There are an estimated 15 golf courses in the area. Several of these courses were designed by world-famous architects.

Visit Crab Island

A must-do in Destin, Crab Island may be a unique experience with the maximum amount as its own destination. Not really an island, Crab Island is an underwater sandbar and popular haunt for boaters. You can take the Crab Island Shuttle Boat or anchor together with your own private boat.

Visit the art galleries

You can take a look at local and national exhibitions throughout the year. The most well-known provider of exhibitions is the Art League of Destin Florida.

Family-Adventure Parks

Adventure parks are big on family fun! Ride the waves at Big Kahuna’s, an outsized water park where water slides and a kiddie’s pool with a yellow submarine provide all-day fun. Race go-karts down a three-story wooden course at The Track, then head to the arcade and rack up tickets for cool prizes. Next, peek into Northwest Florida’s only alligator park.