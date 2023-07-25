There Are 22711 Restaurants Currently Offering Hot Fudge Sundae On Their Menu

On National Hot Fudge Sundae Day, we feast on this delicious ice cream dessert that combines hot and cold with a cherry on top. Celebrated on July 25th, this tasty treat has been served since 1906.

A variation to the classic sundae, the hot fudge sundae is a creation of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, nuts (optional) and a single, bright-red maraschino cherry on top.

Back in the day, a handful of state governments outlawed the consumption of ice cream sodas on Sundays after they became the hottest new craze. Because of this, the ice cream sundae was invented!

The Hot Fudge Sundae was created in 1906 at C.C. Browns, a new ice cream parlor on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The word “Sundae” apparently resulted when druggist Chester Platt in 1892 attempted to trademark “Sunday” for his cherry syrup and ice cream concoction.

Fudge is made by mixing sugar, butter and milk and heating it to the soft-ball stage at 240 °F (116 °C), and then beating the mixture while it cools so that it acquires a smooth, creamy consistency.

The Guinness Book of World Records has documented several record-setting sundaes. The most expensive dessert is The Frrrozen Haute Chocolate ice cream sundae costing $25,000 (£12,000), which was added to the menu of the Serendipity 3 restaurant, in New York, USA on 7 November 2007.

The longest sundae was created in March 2018. It measured more than 4,549 feet long! It was created in College Station at the Spirit of Texas festival.

The famous sundae was originally served in a small glass tulip-shaped vase. Sundaes are traditionally served in the same shaped glass, which has become known as the “sundae glass.”

The Stoddart Bros. Drug Store in Buffalo, New York has been proven to have been serving sundaes since 1889, garnished with the required fruit and syrup. The evidence was found in archived copies of The Buffalo Evening News and the Buffalo Courier from 1889 with ads for Stoddart’s adding both fruit syrup and whipped cream to ice cream. Sounds pretty great!

November 11 is known across the United States as National Sundae Day. This celebration is always popular on social media and cities that claim to be the birthplace of the dessert often hold special events in honor of the treat.

The sundae has spawned hundreds of clones like the Hot Fudge Sundae, which was invented in Browns Ice Cream Shop in Hollywood in 1906.

During World War II, the government gave out a Defense Savings Stamp with every purchase of the patriotic Victory Sundaes bought in soda fountains and ice cream parlors across the nation.

Also during World War II, the U.S. Navy even commissioned a floating ice cream parlor to help boost troop morale. This parlor was towed around the Pacific distributing ice cream to ships incapable of making their own.

Sundae lovers voted in the New York Post for the best Ice Cream Sundae in America. As a result, Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream in New York holds the title of the best sundae in America.

The sundae is one of the most-served ice cream desserts in America. The most popular flavors of the sundae in the country are: Chocolate Caramel, Butterscotch, and Strawberry. Cherries, whipped cream, and nuts are the most common of the popular toppings.

Ice cream recipes first appeared in England during the 18th century. The recipe for ice cream was published in Mrs. Mary Eales’s Receipts in London in 1718. This was the first dessert of this kind to contain actual cream.

Ice cream was first introduced to the American colonies by the Quaker colonists in the mid-1600s. The religious society members brought recipes for ice cream with them from England and sold them at shops in New York and other major cities.

