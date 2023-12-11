The World’s First App Was Released In 1997. Can You Name The Game?

Whether you want to take a selfie for the ’Gram, tweet your thoughts, or keep your favorite music at your fingertips, celebrate the marvelous world of apps on National App Day on December 11. Not only do apps make life easier, but they have also created a huge number of employment opportunities for developers, social media warriors, and of course, influencers.

1980s – Psion — a London-based company, launched the Psion Organiser, widely considered to be the first-established PDA device. The functions of the Organiser weren’t much, but it did come with features like a calculator, text editor, agenda, and contacts. This set a precedent for future mobile-app developments.

1983 – Steve Jobs first came up with the idea of an ‘App Store’

1997 – Nokia launched its 6110 mobile phone, featuring what many consider to be the first mobile app — the arcade game “Snake”.

2007 – Apps rose to popularity with the release of Apple’s iPhone.

2008 – Apple introduced OS 2.0, which included approximately 500 apps and allowed third-party app generation.

2010 – The word “App” was listed as the word of the year in 2010 by the American Dialect Society.

2019 – Users downloaded a whopping 204 billion apps.

App is short for Software Application, apps quickly appeared when our mobile devices incorporated smart technologies.

Over 3 million apps on both the Apple and Android platforms offer a plethora of options for business, productivity, entertainment, organization, security, news, and so much more.

Google’s Play Store has the highest number of apps available — over 2.8 million.

Facebook reigns as the most downloaded app of all time.

For the past several years, Facebook had the most popular apps both by daily download (Facebook Messenger) and daily active users (WhatsApp), as well as 3 of the other top 5 most popular apps. But now, TikTok is the most downloaded app in the world with over 176 million downloads in Q1 2022 alone and over 1 billion monthly active users.

On the Apple App Store, over 60% of apps have never been downloaded.

Users are spending almost 90% of their time in apps, not browsing the internet.

The average user has more than 80 apps on their phone. But they use just 9 per day and 30 per month on average.

Mobile games account for over 40% of smartphone users, ~80% of which are Android users.

As of July 2022, Android users can choose from over 3.57 million apps while Apple/iOS users could choose from just 1.85 million apps.

Over 100,000 apps are released monthly between the two major app stores, with the Google Play store adding about 70,000 per month and the Apple App Store adding just over 30,000 per month for iOS users. That’s over 3,000 apps per day!

Android controls the mobile OS market with a 73% market share. Combined with Apple’s iOS, the two control 99% of the global market share.

Nearly 80% of users never use an app again after 72 hours of installation.

