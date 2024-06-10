The teaspoon was developed to easily add sugar to tall glasses of iced tea.

The Teaspoon Was Developed To Easily Add Sugar To Tall Glasses Of...

National Iced Tea Day is observed annually on June 10th. This day is set aside to celebrate one of summer’s favorite drinks. Whether it is sweetened or unsweetened, with or without lemon, it is loved by many and enjoyed by the glass full all summer long.

Iced tea can be found in many flavors including lemon, peach, raspberry, lime, passion fruit, strawberry and cherry.

An alternative to carbonated soft drinks and quite popular in the United States, iced tea makes up about 85% of all tea consumed. It can be readily found in restaurants, convenience stores, vending machines, grocery stores and self-serve soda fountains.

2737 BC – Chinese legend credits the mythical figure, Shennong, as the inventor of tea.

453 BC – The oldest tea remains date to around 453 BC. Archeologists from Shandong University and the University of Science and Technology found 2,400-year-old tea remains in a royal tomb in the Shandong province.

1700s – Tea was used as an ingredient in alcoholic punches as far back as the early 1700s, and appears in historic punch recipes like Regent’s Punch, which dates to 1815 and includes green tea and the South Asian liquor arrack as well as citrus juice, sugar, champagne, brandy and rum.

1800s – Tea is served cold in the form of green tea punch heavily spiked with liquor.

1860s – Recipes for iced tea have been found dating back to the 1870s. The Buckeye Cookbook, published in 1876 and Housekeeping in Old Virginia, published in 1877 both contain iced tea recipes. It is believed, however, that iced tea started to appear in the United States in the 1860s ′s and became widespread in the 1870s where it was found offered on hotel menus and was on sale at railroad stations.

1876 – Thomas Lipton opens his first tea shop in Glasgow.

1904 – The popularity of refreshing iced tea drink grew rapidly after it was introduced at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis .

1904 – New York City tea importer Thomas Sullivan became annoyed at the high cost of the tin boxes he used to send tea samples to customers. So in 1904, he switched to small cloth bags. One of the recipients brewed a pot of tea by simply pouring hot water over the bag.

1904 – Tea plantation owner and merchant Richard Blechynden, who was present at the fair, took advantage of the situation by selling chilled tea drinks (instead of hot tea) as a cold refreshment.

1920s – When America went dry—legally, at least—in the 1920s, iced tea found new advocates in bars and clubs, which needed to quench the thirst of patrons without breaking the law.

20th Century – Iced tea’s popularity was soaring in the early part of the 20th century, but tea vendors weren’t the only beneficiaries. To aid in serving, consumers began buying tall glasses in such quantity they were known as “iced tea glasses.” They also bought long-stirring spoons and tiny forks meant to spear lemons.

2003 – In 2003 Georgia state representative John Noel tried to pass a house bill making it mandatory for all restaurants to serve sweet tea.

Tea is a hydrating alternative to sugary beverages like soda and might help boost weight loss efforts, along with a healthy diet and plenty of exercise.

Recent studies on green tea show that “routine tea consumption of an average of about two cups a day is associated with a lower percentage of body fat and weight control” than non-tea drinkers.

The teaspoon was developed to easily add sugar to tall glasses of iced tea.

Approximately 84 percent of the tea served in the United States today is iced tea.

According to the Tea Association of the USA, Americans consume well over 55 billion servings of tea (over 2.50 billion gallons) a year.

The famous Long Island iced tea drink doesn’t contain any tea.

A cup of black tea has half as much caffeine as a cup of coffee.

Drinking milk may mean stronger bones, but the same goes for a cup of tea!

In one day, an experienced tea picker can collect around 70 pounds of tea! That’s enough tea to make 14000 cups! Talk about filling a quota.

A large amount of caffeine is released from tea after the first 30 seconds of brewing. Dumping this content out and pouring new hot water is a neat trick for caffeine-conscious tea drinkers.

