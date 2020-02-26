The Rise of CBD: Uses and Medical Benefits

The cannabis industry is growing by the minute, but what is even more unexpected is a sudden rise in popularity of CBD. It is gaining popularity because it is non-psychoactive. In other words, CBD does not have any mind-altering properties. Thus, it is becoming legally acceptable around the world and easier to buy.

That said, there are other reasons why CBD is gaining momentum, and today we are going to explore some of them.

What Is CBD?

The cannabis plant has more than 100 cannabinoids and CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the two main ingredients. The other main ingredient, which is known for its psychoactive properties, is THC. CBD is usually extracted from Cannabis sativa.

How Can CBD Be Used?

There are many CBD-infused products, but some of the most popular ones include CBD oil, tinctures, edibles, creams, lotions, and skin patches. Every one of them is used in a different way and for a different purpose.

For example, CBD oil is normally taken sublingually and is often recommended for relieving pain and anxiety and fighting depression. It is also recommended to cancer patients because it may ease some of their symptoms. CBD oil’s onset time of action can vary between 5 and 10 minutes if applied in this way.

On the other hand, patches are placed directly on the skin and are most often used as a discreet method of taking CBD. It is also suggested that it is the best option available for avoiding the product to pass through the digestive tract and liver. However, the onset time of action is 20 minutes.

Medical Benefits of CBD

CBD is still very new to the world, so there are not many studies available. What has been researched so far shows great promise. There are several instances where CBD is proving to be of considerable help, like relieving chronic pain and soothing inflammation without adverse effects compared to traditional medication.

CBD has also been proven to relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety as well as treat insomnia in children who are suffering from PTSD.

Evidence suggests that CBD can also relieve chemotherapy-induced symptoms like nausea and vomiting and help patients deal with their condition easier. There are some studies that even suggest CBD can cause cell death in breast cancer cells.

The Bottom Line

CBD is completely changing the cannabis industry and the medical world. More research is still needed to understand its potential and possible side effects better. Still, what we have learned so far is that it is showing great promise, especially in cases where traditional treatments fail to deliver.

If you want to learn more about the CBD industry, take a look at this infographic. It contains everything you need to know about cannabidiol, the latest CBD industry trends, and future predictions.