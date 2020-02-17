The Retirement Car of Your Dreams: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair

After years of hard work, you’re finally retired. It probably feels a little surreal at first, but you’re at a stage in your life now where you can sit back and relax, at last.

Now that you have an open road of free time ahead of you, it’s time to enjoy all the things that life has to offer. It’s time to buy the car of your dreams.

There are several questions older drivers should consider when purchasing a new vehicle. Is it comfortable to drive? Does it have a solid list of safety technology available? Are the climate controls and infotainment user-friendly? By asking these questions, you’ll have a better idea of what to look for when you’re at the dealership.

Consider why the 2020 Lincoln Corsair is the perfect luxury vehicle for your retirement years. It has safety and user-friendly equipment galore, and its elegant exterior will turns heads wherever you go.

Sophisticated Comfort

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair provides drivers with luxurious comfort on all fronts. Features include a wireless charger for your smartphone device under the center armrest, a beautiful head-up display, and a 24-way adjustable seat, including front row massage options and separate leg adjustments. For the music lovers, there’s a 14-speaker Revel stereo that delivers a smooth sound throughout the entire vehicle.

If it’s peace and quiet that you’re after, the 2020 Corsair’s cabin is complete with a sound masking system and dampening materials. It provides a serene environment that will block any unwanted outside noise, and make it easier for you to concentrate on keeping your eyes on the road.

Smart Technology: Co-Pilot360

The technology in the 2020 Lincoln Corsair has been designed to be intuitive and to help you drive more confidently and safely.

Co-Pilot 360 is an advanced suite of standard Driver Assist Technologies that aids you as you face increasingly distracting and busy roads. Features include:

BLIS (Blind Spot Information System): This incredible safety feature is like having an extra pair of eyes in the back of your head. It alerts you when vehicles are in your blind spot while driving and when they’re behind you as you’re backing up.

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking: You can avoid collision with this feature. It scans the road ahead and lets you know of any potential collision hazard up ahead, and it even applies the brakes if it’s necessary.