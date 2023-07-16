The Oldest US Recipe For Vanilla Ice Cream Was Written By President Jefferson

Dish or cone? That’s all we need to know. National Ice Cream Day on the 3rd Sunday in July offers up every flavor on the menu to honor the day! The holiday also lands in the middle of National Ice Cream Month.

Thousands of years ago, people in the Persian Empire put snow in a bowl, poured concentrated grape juice over it, and ate it as a treat.

They placed snow in underground chambers known as yakchal where the temperatures kept the snow from melting. The Persians also hiked to the mountain tops by their summer capital to gather snowfall.

The Chinese, under the Tang Dynasty around 697 AD, took to freezing dairy with salt and ice.

Frozen treats and beverages later, culinary folks point to Naples, Italy as the birthplace of the first ice cream. They give credit to Antonio Latini. He was born in 1642 and created a milk-based sorbet.

Ben Franklin, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson enjoyed ice cream.

An astonishing fact regarding Thomas Jefferson – his recipe for Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream is believed to be the oldest recipe for ice cream in the USA.

1813 -First Lady Dolley Madison served ice cream at the Inaugural Ball.

1832 – African American confectioner, Augustus Jackson, created multiple ice cream recipes as well as a superior technique to manufacture ice cream.

1843 – Philadelphian, Nancy Johnson, received the first U.S. patent for a small-scale hand-cranked ice cream freezer.

1920 – Harry Burt puts the first ice cream trucks on the streets.

In the United States, the Quaker colonists earn the nod for bringing their ice recipes with them. They opened the first ice cream shops, including shops in New York and other cities during the colonial era.

We have President Reagan to thank for National Ice Cream Day. He wanted to commemorate the treat that more than 90 percent of the population in the United States enjoy, and so he decided he would decree a day for ice cream. He did so in 1984.

Americans eat 48 pints of ice cream per year

Industrial production of ice cream began in 1851 in Boston.

90% of American households eat ice cream.

The United States produces most ice cream in the world.

The most popular flavor of ice cream is vanilla. After it comes chocolate, strawberry, cookies n’ cream, and others.

Ice cream cones were invented during the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis when large demand forced ice cream vendors to find help from nearby waffle vendors. Together they made history.

One of the most unusual ice cream flavors is hot dog-flavored ice-cream that was created in Arizona

The most profitable day for ice cream sellers is almost always Sunday.

Most favorite ice cream topping is chocolate syrup.

One cone of ice cream can be finished off in 50 licks.

It takes 12 gallons of milk to create one gallon of ice cream.

John Harrison, whose job is to taste ice cream for Dreyer’s, has his tongue insured.

One in ten ice cream eaters admits to letting their pet lick the bowl when they’re finished.

Citizens of Omaha, Nebraska, consume more ice cream per capita than citizens of any other city.

Hawaiian Punch originated as an ice cream topping!

Research shows that ice cream makes people feel safe and comfortable.

China holds the record for the most ice cream eaten in 2016.

The first ice cream dish in Italy was invented during the 1600s.

50% of the volume found in ice cream is air.

Butter-flavored ice cream is sold by a chocolate emporium in Maine.

A song written by Howard Johnson popularized the phrase “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream”. Billy Moll and Robert King also helped in producing the song in 1927.

