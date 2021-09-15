The Need To Buy From Domestic PPE Companies Is Higher Than Ever

Founded during the Covid-19 pandemic to meet domestic demand for protective gear, Ohio-based start-up America1 PPE has joined an industry crucial to the containment of the pandemic.

As the Delta variant surges in the United States and abroad, existing PPE companies face mounting pressure to meet increased demand for masks. Domestic companies like America1 PPE could be the difference between a mask shortage and a contained virus.

Because the new variant is more contagious than the other virus strains, experts have recommended wearing KN95 masks and N95 masks. A significant step up from surgical masks, these options have been shown to be the most effective against the virus.

N95 masks will offer the most protection, but KN95 masks still provide up to 95 percent of protection for particles 0.3 microns in size or larger—if produced correctly.

The United States recently discovered that 60 to 70 percent of imported KN95 masks do not deliver on their promise of 95 percent protection against air particles. State and local governments that have purchased hundreds of thousands of these defective masks must find replacements quickly or risk a surge of cases. For trustworthy KN95 masks, buyers should look for American suppliers, such as America1 PPE.

Supporting local businesses who offer American-made, quality PPE equipment could ensure the continued protection of our population against Covid-19. Products like America1 PPE’s KN95 mask offers sufficient protection for most Americans.

Jacob Gitman, the founder of America1 PPE, explained the benefits of purchasing domestically produced PPE: “The U.S. and foreign producers typically have different standards for their masks, with ours being the most strict. A KN95 mask that is approved in China may not meet American criteria. If you want a mask that meets our health codes, I would buy one that was made here.”