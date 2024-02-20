Muffin Day Began In 2013–Who Was The “Muffin Man”?

The beloved muffin deserves a day of its own, and for that, we have February 20. It’s National Muffin Day!

Who doesn’t like a big, tasty muffin to start their day in the morning? Muffins are an essential morning staple for many people (and great in the evenings too).

Muffin Day is an opportunity for you to celebrate everything you might love about muffins with the people around you.