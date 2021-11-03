The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side In Every State

While some workers work holidays, the majority of workers can be thankful on Thanksgiving for a day off work.

This year the trend of more companies delaying Black Friday hours continues, allowing even more workers the opportunity to pile plates high and spend more time with loved ones.

It got us thinking, what foods will everyone be eating? Are some states crazier for corn than others? Anyone cheesing out? We analyzed Google searches to determine each state’s favorite Thanksgiving side.

The results? Thanksgiving may be called Turkey Day, but maybe it should be called mashed potato or bread day.

MOST INTERESTING FINDINGS

Mashed potatoes are once again king, with 9 states loving mashed potatoes the most.

Right behind mashed potatoes is rolls- 4 states know that it’s not Thanksgiving without flaky, delicious bread.

In general, carbs are where it’s at– crescent rolls, stuffing, and dressing all made the map.

While most states are reaching for the carbs, Rhode Island is all about those carrots.

But bread should step aside, potatoes are the real choice of the people.

A staggering 15 states should be celebrating potato-day.

No judgement, but can we talk about how Montana’s most popular side is turkey gravy? Hopefully, eaten with other foods and not gulped solo.

Louisiana likes dressing best- which is Southern for stuffing.

Unsurprisingly, if you want a casserole the south is where you should go- preferably made by someone’s Meemaw or Granny

Mac N’ Cheese took a nosedive from last year’s performance.

Only two states (Virginia and Vermont) are sane enough to recognize it’s cheesy, gooey, baked goodness.

HOW WE FIGURED THIS OUT

Using Google Trends, we determined what Thanksgiving side each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 Thanksgiving classics. From there, we determined what side is searched a disproportionately, high amount.

For example, while Nebraska eats all the Thanksgiving classics the rest of the country does, the search interest in crescent rolls is excessively higher than the remaining states- making crescent rolls more popular in Nebraska than anywhere else.

Some controversial decisions were made, including counting gravy as a side. However, since it’s not a main dish and hopefully isn’t being consumed as a beverage, our hands were tied. Sorry if your family has an uncommon tradition of shrimp cocktails, Red Lobster Cheddar biscuits, or whatever oddity for Turkey day.

Your family is weird, and didn’t fall into our data. However, it should be a good representation on what most of us chow down on at Thanksgiving.

We looked at the month of November 2020 to determine what folks are searching for the most in each state. Traffic for most Thanksgiving sides sky rockets on Thanksgiving day (Turns out, when you’re googling “how to make mashed potatoes”, so it most of America.)

How this year changes (if it does) won’t be apparent until after Thanksgiving- and who wants to wait that long? Luckily, odds are good most of us will still be making mashed potatoes, mac n cheese, and other favorites this year– and probably in 2050, too.

HAVE A HAPPY MASHED POTATO DAY!

Let’s be real, Thanksgiving turkey isn’t always that great.

We’ve all been forced to choke down a dry turkey, murmuring, “This is great,” to the chef. Or had to wait hours for the turkey to be done….and sometimes overdone.

Shoot, cooking a turkey is such a wild card, ham or another meat is often served side by side.

So, let’s give recognition to where it’s deserved- the sides. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac n cheese, and more are the real heroes of the day.

The best part? You don’t have to choose just one. So pile your plate high with green bean casserole and rolls, maybe some cranberry sauce too. Put it right over the turkey, why don’t you, and just enjoy.

Each State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side