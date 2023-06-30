The Money Issue Stressing Americans Out The Most

By BECCA STANEK

If you’re stressed about money, you’re not alone. A survey by Bankrate published in June found that 52% of adults in the U.S. said “money has a negative impact on their mental health, including causing stress.” Of all money-related issues, the one that’s the biggest thorn in Americans’ side, according to the survey, is not having enough emergency savings. This was cited by 56% of survey respondents as “having a major negative impact on their mental health.”

Further, the survey revealed that not everyone is suffering from financial stress to the same degree. Here’s a look at who in America is bogged down by it the most, as well as some tips for how to combat that stress.

What are the main stressors?

The No. 1 money-related stressor weighing on the surveyed U.S. adults was “insufficient emergency savings,” reported Bankrate. Having some funds stashed away in case of an emergency can serve as a lifeline in a pinch, and without that “sturdy basis of financial support to withstand financial volatility,” Bankrate said that people can “feel stressed and lacking control.”

But the amount consumers have in savings is dwindling. In its 2022 emergency savings report, Bankrate found that “almost half (44%) of consumers have either less savings or none compared to a year ago.” This is likely due at least in part to rising prices amid inflation, which leads to another major stressor among American adults: the economy.

Bankrate’s survey found that of those who said the money “negatively affected their mental health,” 82% named the economy as the main driver of that stress. Specifically, 68% said they were worried about inflation and rising prices; 31% expressed concern about rising interest rates; and 29% cited worries about job security and lack of a stable income.

Which Americans are most stressed about money?

The survey conducted by Bankrate also looked at cross sections of the population to see how financial stress was impacting different groups. Here’s what it found: