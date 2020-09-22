The Many Benefits of a Metal Roof in South Florida

Did you know that your home’s roof plays an important part in regulating the heat inside the house? Many homeowners think an air conditioner is the only defense against the intense heat in South Florida. But the first real line of defense comes from the roof over your head.

That’s why the majority of home and business owners are turning to metal roofs to beat the intense heat in South Florida. In fact, a metal roof doesn’t absorb and store the heat like most traditional roofs. Metal roofs are best at reflecting the sun’s rays upward and away from a building.

There are many reasons for the popularity of metal roofs. Tropical storms are a real threat in states like Florida. Metal roofing is the most durable type of roof for your home. It can easily last for up to 50 years with a little maintenance on your part. Knowing that you won’t have to replace the roof during your lifetime gives you real peace of mind.

Metal roofs are built to withstand adverse weather conditions. The interlocking panels give metal roofs the highest wind-resistant rating compared to other types of roofing products. Metal roofs will not crack and peel or absorb water and moisture. The latest metal roofs are resistant to rust, decay, and mold, unlike other roofs. The strength and durability of a metal roof are much superior to all other types of roofing products. That’s why metal roofing is so popular.

Metal roofing is lightweight and places less stress on the overall structure of the building. They will enhance the durability of the structure of your home. Metal roofs reflect the sun’s rays and help keep your home cool during the hot and humid summers in Florida. You will use less energy to operate an air conditioner due to this reason. That way, a metal roof over your head will help save on energy and cooling costs in the long run. You can expect to save at least 20% of your cooling costs during the summer. It will reduce the homeowner’s insurance as a result.

Metal roofs are 100% recyclable compared to most of the other roofing products. They are environmentally safe and help protect the environment. Although you may have to invest more on a metal roof upfront, there is a high return on investment through reduced energy and maintenance costs in the long run. In fact, a home with a metal roof can expect the highest resale value compared to other roofing products.