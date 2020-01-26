The Latest Mattress Technology in 2020

Technology is constantly getting better all around us. Is it really any wonder that mattress technologies are also on the rise? Society has been more focused on sleep in the last ten years than perhaps at any point before. Scientists and researchers are starting to give sleep a lot more credit for being an important part of our lives that it surely is. Thus, the public really wants to know what they can do to get the best mattresses and the best sleep possible. Today, we take a look at some of the mattress technologies that are making it happen.

Celliant-Infused Fabric

A lot of notice goes into what is inside the mattress, but less attention is paid to what lays on top of it. Celliant-infused fabrics are on the latest technologies to hit the mattress world in 2020. There is even science to back up the claim that this is an important addition to the way that we all sleep.

Researchers at the University of California-Irvine have studied those who sleep on celliant-infused mattresses versus those who sleep on traditional mattresses. Their results show that those sleeping on this special technology get to sleep faster than those sleeping on a traditional mattress.

Those who make this material say that it helps to regulate body temperature which is so important when one is trying to fall asleep.

Plant-Based Foam

You have heard of the plant-based hamburger, and now there is plant-based foam. People are flocking to buy these as more and more of the public becomes painfully aware of climate change and how human beings are doing damage to their own environment. It is a scary realization for some, but it makes a world of difference when we all begin to act in more environmentally-friendly ways. A mattress made from the foam made of soybeans or other vegetables is a step in the right direction.

Mattress In A Box

We would be remiss if we did not mention the mattress-in-a-box industry. This is an idea that has caught fire with a generation that loves to have everything right at its fingertips. This society wants to avoid the struggle of having to get a mattress into their living space in the first place. They can do that by using the mattress in a box concept. Simply open the mattress from the small box that they arrive in to start unpacking them and getting them put in your home. Fortunately, you can still find a quality mattress this way!

Most of the mattress-in-a-box companies are offering free shipping on your purchase as well as a 100-night free trial for you to see how you like your new mattress. It is entirely up to you to decide if that is the mattress you would like to go with or if you are going to return it and try something else. It is great because you get a better idea of how that mattress fits into your lifestyle.

Organic Latex

Finally, another popular choice with the environmentally-friendly crowd is organic latex. This material comes from rubber trees. These are trees that are not cut down but just tapped while they are harvested. This saves the tree and allows us to get the material that we require from them. People like the way it feels to sleep on organic latex, and it seems that it is a lot better for the planet as well.