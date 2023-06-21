A deliciously refreshing and satisfying treat, the smoothie is more than just a beverage–it can be substituted for an entire meal. All it takes is a blender and a few healthy ingredients to join in on the fun for National Smoothie Day!

The invention of smoothies coincided with the invention of the electric blender in 1922

1926 – Orange Julius company gets started. This American juice company begins serving beverages made from fresh juice and eventually sells smoothies. Dairy Queen buys the company in 1987

1930s – Smoothies are created. On the west coast of the United States, health food stores begin offering smoothies as they have access to electric blenders.

In 1964, the official drink of the World’s Fair, held in New York, was declared to be the Orange Julius.

1973 – Predecessor to Smoothie King opens. A juice bar in a health food store in Louisiana will eventually lead to Smoothie King, a company that will grow to more than 1300 stores.

1990 – Jamba. Started in 1990, this smoothie chain used to be called Jamba Juice, but they dropped the “juice “ in 2019 when the company updated its brand. Jamba runs more than 850 stores in several places, including 36 of the United States, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia and others.

Started in 1990, this smoothie chain used to be called Jamba Juice, but they dropped the “juice “ in 2019 when the company updated its brand. Jamba runs more than 850 stores in several places, including 36 of the United States, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia and others. 1997 – Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Getting its start in Destin, Florida in 1997, this smoothie chain has more than 1000 stores across 45 of the continental United States and the company continues to open many more.

Getting its start in Destin, Florida in 1997, this smoothie chain has more than 1000 stores across 45 of the continental United States and the company continues to open many more. 2003 brought with it the introduction of the “Magic Bullet” which started the craze of personal blenders that let people drink directly from the blending vessel.

2004 – Green smoothies become popular. In keeping with the trend toward healthier eating (and drinking), smoothie recipes begin incorporating greens such as spinach and avocado.

In Latin America and South America be prepared to try a variety of fruit juice concoctions with exotic fruits.

In India, a drink called lassi readily comes to mind. The lassi is known as the ancient smoothie and originated somewhere around 1000 BC. This drink is made with yogurt, water or milk and various seasonings. A popular variation of this drink is the mango lassi which consists of mango, crushed ice, yogurt and sugar.

The Sharbat is an Iranian drink that is popular in South Asia, Caucasus, Turkey and the Balkans. It is made from fruit or flower petals and is usually served chilled. This drink can be served in its concentrated form and eaten with a spoon or diluted with water to make a drink.

There are numerous benefits of drinking homemade smoothies. Have a look at our list below: It’s a great way to increase your consumption of fruits and vegetables. Smoothies are a great way to get your daily dose. If you use the right ingredients a smoothie can be a meal replacement option. It’s a great way to increase your fiber uptake. Have you recognized that most healthy stuff tastes really bad? For example, turmeric is good for you, however, it tastes awful. Now if you add it to a smoothie you don’t taste it at all.

The smoothie industry is a 5 billion dollar business.

They are a meal replacement for millions of people today.

The smoothie industry is expected to grow by 10.1% over the next five years.

Smoothie vs Milkshake: According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a milkshake is defined as a thoroughly shaken or blended drink made of milk, a flavoring syrup and often ice cream. A smoothie on the other hand is defined as a creamy beverage made of fruit blended with juice, milk, or yogurt.

For hundreds of years Mediterranean and Eastern cultures have served pureed fruit drinks that resemble what is a smoothie today.

have served pureed fruit drinks that resemble what is a smoothie today. The actual term “smoothie” was being used in recipes and trademarks by the mid-1980s .

was being used in recipes and trademarks by the . The largest smoothie is 4,030 liters (886 UK gal, 1,064.61 US gal), achieved by Stichting Jaarmarkt Nibbixwoud (Netherlands), in Nibbixwoud, Noord-Holland, Netherlands, on 2 July 2017. The ingredients used were: orange juice, strawberries, bananas, honey, yogurt, sugar and ice.

Sources:

Days of the Year

Luv Me Kitchen

Just Fun Facts