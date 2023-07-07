The Heat Is Still On

Friday features a mix of hot sun, clouds, and lots of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County Coast. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts and in the mid-90s elsewhere in mainland South Florida and in the Keys. But it will feel more than 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Saturday will bring some early sun, clouds, storms and then afternoon storms to the East Coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies with some morning storms and periods of showers in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s.

Sunday will feature good sun, some clouds, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will see lots of hot sun with periods of clouds, showers, and storms. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sizzling hot sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.