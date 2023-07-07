Home Weather The Heat Is Still On

The Heat Is Still On

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/realistic-hot-background_27724359.htm#query=hot&position=0&from_view=search&track=sph

Friday features a mix of hot sun, clouds, and lots of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County Coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s right at the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts and in the mid-90s elsewhere in mainland South Florida and in the Keys.  But it will feel more than 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring some early sun, clouds, storms and then afternoon storms to the East Coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see mostly sunny skies with some morning storms and periods of showers in the afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the humid low 90s.

Sunday will feature good sun, some clouds, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Monday will see lots of hot sun with periods of clouds, showers, and storms.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sizzling hot sun with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR