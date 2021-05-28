The Health Benefits Of Monk Fruit And How To Enjoy It

Written by Zia Sherrell, MPH; Medically reviewed by Jillian Kubala, MS, RD
Although not the most attractive fruit when compared to its vibrant counterparts, monk fruit offers a wealth of benefits to health-conscious consumers.
What is monk fruit?
Monk fruit is a small, round fruit that originally hails from southern China. Although TCM practitioners have used it for centuries, manufacturers have more recently focused on its potential as a sweetener.
Companies make the zero-calorie, carbohydrate-free sweetener from the dried fruit. It is around 250 times sweeter than table sugar but does not affect blood glucose levels.
Monk fruit is rich in compounds called mogrosides, which give the fruit its extreme sweetness.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizes monk fruit as safe for all consumers, including pregnant people, and children, and has permitted its use in foods and beverages.
The benefits of monk fruit
Monk fruit is a small fruit that has a long history of medicinal use. Its benefits include the following:
May promote weight loss
Because monk fruit contains no calories, carbohydrates, or fat, people who want to lose weight may find monk fruit a useful addition to their diet.
A person who uses sugar can reduce their calorie intake by substituting monk fruit sweeteners where they would typically use sugar. For example, in their morning coffee, or with breakfast oats. People can also create low-calorie treats and desserts by using monk fruit sweeteners.
Safe for people with diabetes
Monk fruit does not affect blood sugar, meaning it is a safe choice for people with diabetes.
However, consumers should understand product labeling to make sure their choices do not also contain sugar or other ingredients that can affect insulin sensitivity.
Anti-inflammatory properties
The mogrosides in monk fruit have antioxidant characteristics, which protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. The damage is a primary source of inflammation, meaning that monk fruit also has anti-inflammatory properties.
Although inflammation is the body’s natural way of healing itself, chronic inflammation is associated with many health problems. These include heart disease, cancer, arthritis, diabetes, and digestive disorders such as Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.
May have anticancer properties
Limited research suggests that monk fruit may have anticancer properties.
A 2016 study found that monk fruit extract could suppress colorectal cancer and throat cancer growth. The authors suggested that monk fruit as a dietary supplement may have benefits beyond standard medications.
The antioxidant effects of mogrosides also reduce DNA damage by free radicals, which scientists associate with cancer growth.
May fight infections
Antibiotic resistance is a growing concern. If someone has an infection caused by germs that resist standard antibiotics, doctors may find them challenging to treat. The overuse of antibiotics is a contributing factor to these infections.
Studies suggest that monk fruit may have antibiotic properties.
Studies also suggest that monk fruit can fight candida. This yeast can cause painful oral thrush and affect other parts of the body, such as the digestive system.
Monk fruit has a very short shelf life. People may find the dried fruit or monk fruit tea in Asian grocery stores or TCM suppliers.
Monk fruit is also available as a sweetener, which people can use as a sugar alternative in many foods and drinks, including:
- tea and coffee
- lemonade, smoothies, and fruit juice
- sauces and salad dressings
- ice cream and frozen yogurt
- oatmeal
- mousse and frostings
Generally, monk fruit sweeteners are not suitable as sugar alternatives in baked goods that need sugar for texture and structure.
Monk fruit has potential as a sweetener. However, because producers find it challenging to cultivate and expensive to process, monk fruit sweetener costs more than alternatives.
Consumers in the United States will likely see fewer monk fruit options in the grocery store than other less expensive, more well-known alternatives.
Summary
Monk fruit is a fruit native to China that typically reaches U.S. supermarket shelves as sweeteners.
Because it is 250 times sweeter than sugar and has no effect on blood glucose levels, it is a good option for people who want to limit dietary sugar.
Monk fruit appears to have a range of health benefits, but more research is needed to confirm the full range of its health impacts.