The Health Benefits Of Monk Fruit And How To Enjoy It

Written by Zia Sherrell, MPH; Medically reviewed by Jillian Kubala, MS, RD

Although not the most attractive fruit when compared to its vibrant counterparts, monk fruit offers a wealth of benefits to health-conscious consumers.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizes monk fruit as safe for all consumers, including pregnant people, and children, and has permitted its use in foods and beverages.

Monk fruit is rich in compounds called mogrosides , which give the fruit its extreme sweetness.

Companies make the zero-calorie, carbohydrate-free sweetener from the dried fruit. It is around 250 times sweeter than table sugar but does not affect blood glucose levels.

Monk fruit is a small, round fruit that originally hails from southern China. Although TCM practitioners have used it for centuries, manufacturers have more recently focused on its potential as a sweetener.

The benefits of monk fruit

Monk fruit is a small fruit that has a long history of medicinal use. Its benefits include the following:

May promote weight loss

Because monk fruit contains no calories, carbohydrates, or fat, people who want to lose weight may find monk fruit a useful addition to their diet.

A person who uses sugar can reduce their calorie intake by substituting monk fruit sweeteners where they would typically use sugar. For example, in their morning coffee, or with breakfast oats. People can also create low-calorie treats and desserts by using monk fruit sweeteners.

Safe for people with diabetes

Monk fruit does not affect blood sugar, meaning it is a safe choice for people with diabetes.

However, consumers should understand product labeling to make sure their choices do not also contain sugar or other ingredients that can affect insulin sensitivity.

Anti-inflammatory properties

The mogrosides in monk fruit have antioxidant characteristics, which protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. The damage is a primary source of inflammation, meaning that monk fruit also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Although inflammation is the body’s natural way of healing itself, chronic inflammation is associated with many health problems. These include heart disease, cancer, arthritis, diabetes, and digestive disorders such as Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

May have anticancer properties

Limited research suggests that monk fruit may have anticancer properties.

A 2016 study found that monk fruit extract could suppress colorectal cancer and throat cancer growth. The authors suggested that monk fruit as a dietary supplement may have benefits beyond standard medications.

The antioxidant effects of mogrosides also reduce DNA damage by free radicals, which scientists associate with cancer growth.

May fight infections

Antibiotic resistance is a growing concern. If someone has an infection caused by germs that resist standard antibiotics, doctors may find them challenging to treat. The overuse of antibiotics is a contributing factor to these infections.

Studies suggest that monk fruit may have antibiotic properties.

Studies also suggest that monk fruit can fight candida. This yeast can cause painful oral thrush and affect other parts of the body, such as the digestive system.