The Grand Jury Report And The Broward School Board Election

BY BUDDY NEVINS

The devastating Statewide Grand Jury report roasting the Broward County School Board can’t help but hurt the reelection campaign of Donna Korn.

Korn is the only incumbent mentioned in the report running for reelection.

The report specifically calls for the governor to remove Korn and four other members. But the rest of the group — Rosalind Osgood, Patricia Good, Laurie Rich-Levinson and Ann Murray — are not up for reelection or have moved on.

Korn is on the ballot next week. And she has to run against this plainly worded Grand Jury statement:

We find that Broward members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray Rosalind Osgood and Laurie Rich Levinson have engaged in acts of incompetence and neglect of duty. We recommend that the Governor remove them from their elected offices….

They are accused of failing to oversee the failed $800 million school improvement bond issue, allowing the money to be frittered away by Superintendent Robert Runcie.