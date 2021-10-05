The Future of Bitcoin in eCommerce

Bitcoin accounted for over 66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap in 2020 and, economic analysts have projected its continued growth in the coming years. Despite its high volatility, Bitcoin is the only fully decentralized digital currency that facilitates quick and secure cross-border money transfers. Besides, it also has relatively lower transaction fees than other digital payment methods, making it the ideal currency for online-based businesses.

Many eCommerce merchants are increasingly adopting Bitcoin as a payment method. That is mainly because of the growing number of global customers willing to pay for goods and services using crypto. Unlike credit card payments that require you to go through the banks and other financial institutions, Bitcoin is a decentralized payment method. Merchants can receive Bitcoin payments directly into their wallets.

On the other hand, processing your Bitcoin payments through trusted crypto exchange platforms for bitcoin for travel plans could also offer greater convenience. Relying on those crypto service providers could facilitate value addition, enabling you to securely trade and invest with the received Bitcoin funds. They also allow you to quickly transfer the funds to your bank account in the preferred fiat currencies whenever you need them. The following are the main ways through which Bitcoin would impact the future of eCommerce.

Market Expansion

One of the critical challenges that many eCommerce firms face in the global market today is constantly adjusting prices and currencies to accommodate the fiat money of every country where they operate. That has hindered many businesses from expanding into new potential markets. Bitcoin could solve such limitations because it is a decentralized digital currency, not subject to government restrictions like fiat currencies.

That allows online merchants to process payments from different customers worldwide without adjusting prices or currencies. Besides, people using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services are constantly growing. That offers eCommerce businesses a vast new market to leverage for increased customer traffic and profitability.

Accepting Bitcoin would also enable online merchants to easily venture into the untapped markets in regions without banking institutions since users do not need bank accounts. Bitcoin allows you to appeal to your existing customers and attract new ones on the global market.

Reduced Risks of Fraud

The eCommerce platform is a haven for fraudsters that often target businesses through chargebacks and refunds. Bitcoin runs on blockchain technology, which ensures enhanced security for all transactions. It validates transaction data on an encrypted chain of blocks, making the data irreversible. The network compiles all transactional information on a digital ledger, accessible to all users.

Bitcoin is a Peer-to-Peer currency, meaning the transactions do not involve any intermediary. Besides, the network generates an encrypted private key for every user to secure their wallets. Those provisions eliminate any user or third party’s chances of compromising the transaction ledger, thereby protecting merchants from the risk of fraud.

Smart Record-keeping

Keeping transactional records can be very hectic, especially to eCommerce stores that serve large volumes of customers daily. That is the other area where Bitcoin would prove instrumental to online businesses. The blockchain simultaneously verifies and compiles all Bitcoin transactions on a shared permanent ledger, unlike credit card payments. Every merchant can access the information on the network to track their spending and cash flow conveniently, without keeping a separate record of Bitcoin transactions. That would enable online-based businesses to promptly resolve Bitcoin payment disputes with customers, suppliers, and workers.

Bitcoin is undoubtedly a highly volatile currency but offers incredible benefits in eCommerce, including market expansion opportunities, low-cost cross-border payment processing, intelligent record-keeping and reduced risk of fraud. Thus, Bitcoin will remain instrumental to eCommerce’s future transformation, giving online-based businesses the desired innovative edge.