The Ford Bronco: Is It The Best?

There’s no shortage of choice when it comes to SUVs, and the popularity of off-roading is creating even more demand for new models. Despite all the competition, is there anything better than a Ford Bronco?

History of the Bronco

Ford Motor Company Vice President Donald Frey was the man who had the idea behind the Bronco and it became the first automobile to be specifically called a Sports-Utility Vehicle. Released in August 1965, the car was an immediate success, and a true American classic was born.

Frey described it as: “Neither a conventional car nor a truck, but as a vehicle which combines the best of both worlds.”

First generation (1966-1977)

The Bronco was offered in three body styles, the Roadster, Sports Utility and Wagon. All three models came with standard four-wheel drive, a 3-speed manual transmission, and a 105 horsepower 170-cubic inch six-cylinder engine, however, an upgrade to the 289-V-8 was offered soon after. The car remained largely the same until 1973 when power steering and automatic transmission were introduced.

Second generation (1977-1979)

The second-generation vehicles had a choice of two powerful V-8s, the 351 and 400 M, plus factory-installed air conditioning and AM/FM transistor radios. The car was a huge success, selling over 180,000 vehicles in two years.

One was famously modified for use by Pope John Paul II during his visit to the United States in October 1979.

Third Generation (1980-1986)

Smaller, lighter and with better aerodynamics, this was a more fuel-efficient Bronco with a whole new independent front suspension available on some models.

Fourth Generation (1987-1991)

An aerodynamic redesign and the addition of more modern features, saw electronic fuel injection, rear anti-lock brakes and two 5-speed manual transmissions available.

Fifth Generation (1992-1996)

Driver’s side airbags and three-point seat belt systems were the big additions here, with tweaks to the styling and body. Mechanically the car remained the same, but competition from rivals and changing tastes saw the model discontinued in 1996.

Sixth Generation (2021- onwards)

The launch of the new Bronco was met with enthusiasm by loyal fans and the model has been a huge success. High demand, however, means some buyers are experiencing long wait times with dealers as the public clamors for a piece of this iconic brand.

In the words of Ford themselves, the new Bronco comes with “Innovative design and technology” and is for “All for those who live, work and play outdoors.”

It’s hard to argue with those statements as the new Bronco has been brought bang up to date with a host of innovative and technological improvements, yet it still retains the iconic style and shape that is loved by millions of fans.

There are several 2023 models to choose from, but the Bronco Raptor is arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to off-roading adventures:

Terrain management System with seven G.O.A.T (Go Over Any Terrain) modes.

Heavy duty, full vehicle bash plates

HOSS 4.0 with FOX Live Valve 3.1 Internal Bypass semi-active Dampers

0 Litre EcoBoost V6 Engine

AdvanceTrac® traction assist with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™)

Power 4-wheel disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS)

Electric power-assisted steering (EPAS)

It’s easy to get side-tracked by gadgets and engine size when choosing an SUV, but one area that needs buyers’ full attention is tires. The best off-road tires will not only enhance your vehicle’s performance but will increase driver safety and enjoyment when hitting the trails.

The two main types of tires on offer are All-Terrain or Mud Terrain tires, such as the popular Mud Grappler Nitto tires which will compliment any vehicle and has super-rigged treads that will get you through the thickest mud.

The Most Famous Bronco

Broncos are a part of American culture and have been featured in many movies and TV shows over the years. Still, the most famous is Big Oly, a first-generation 1970s off-road race-ready Bronco designed with racing driver Parnelli Jones, and driven to victory by him and co-driver Stroppe in multiple races, including Baja 1000, Baja 500, and Mint 400.

Big Oly, named in honor of the original sponsor Olympia Brewing Company, was sold at public auction in 20211 for $1.87 million – or $1.7 million before auction fees. Making the most famous Bronco in the world, one of the most expensive.