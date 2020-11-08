The First Use Of The Word Cappuccino In English Is Recorded In...

National Cappuccino Day on November 8th whips up a frothy, hot cup of cappuccino. It’s a perfect drink on a frosty morning, meeting with friends or just to enjoy a creamy cuppa.

Traditionally prepared with espresso, hot milk, and steamed milk foam, a cappuccino is an Italian coffee drink.

The word cappuccino comes from the Capuchin friars and is the diminutive form of cappuccio in Italian, meaning hood or something that covers the head. This popular coffee beverage got its name not from the hood on their habits but from the color of the hooded robes that the friars wore.

The Cappuccino machine was first patented by a man named Luigi Bezzera in 1901.

In 1945 Achille Gaggia invented the modern espresso machine which further popularized the cappuccino.

The first record of the cappuccino appeared in the 1930s. After World War II, the espresso machine improved, and so changed the process of making cappuccinos, which now have steamed and frothed cream and thus spread its popularity around the world.

In Italy, cappuccino is traditionally consumed once a day with breakfast.

In the Mid 1990s – Cappuccino was made more widely available to North Americans as upscale coffee houses sprang up.

Late 1990′s to Early 2000′s – Cappuccinos became popular in the United States concurrent with the boom in the American coffee industry.

The start of the 21st Century – A modified short-cut version of the cappuccino started being served at fast-food chains.

While steaming the milk you must pay close attention to attain the correct ratio of foam, thus making the cappuccino one of the most difficult espresso-based beverages to make properly.

A skilled barista may create artistic shapes while he/she is pouring milk on top of the espresso coffee.

The first use of the word cappuccino in English is recorded in 1948 in a work about San Francisco.

In Italy, the average barista is 48 years old.

The perfect snack to eat while drinking cappuccino in Italy is a fresh-baked croissant.

Cappuccino comes from the coffee beverage “Kapuziner” which appeared for the first time in the Viennese coffee houses in the 1700s. It was made as coffee with cream and sugar or coffee with cream, spices and sugar. For this version was used whipped cream.

