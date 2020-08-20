The First Meal Ever Eaten On The Moon Was Bacon, Coffee, Peaches And Sugar Cookies

Today is Bacon Lover’s Day.
- Bacon’s history dates back thousands of years to 1500 BC in which the Chinese were curing pork bellies with salt, creating an early form of bacon.
- More than half of all homes (53%) keep bacon on hand at all times
- Pregnant women should eat bacon. Choline, which is found in bacon, helps fetal brain development
- Each year in the US more than 1.7 billion lbs. of bacon are consumed
- Bacon is said to cure hangovers
- According to food historians, the Romans ate a type of bacon that they called petaso, which was essentially domesticated pig meat boiled with figs, then browned and seasoned with pepper sauce.
- Bacon, in the modern sense, is a product of the British Isles, or is produced to British methods…Preserved pork, including sides, salted to make bacon, held a place of primary importance in the British diet in past centuries.
- In 1770’s, John Harris, an Englishman, is credited as the forefather of large scale industrial bacon manufacturing. He opened his company in Wiltshire, still considered the bacon capital of the world.
- In 1920’s, Oscar Mayer creates the first pre-packaged, pre-sliced bacon to the American public which starts the bacon craze in America.
- The phrase “bring home the bacon” has been around since the early 20th century and was initially used primarily by the working class, with bacon being a staple meat for that class.
- Some unusual products with bacon flavor are bacon toothpaste, bacon salt, bacon hot sauce, bacon vodka, bacon beer, bacon coffee, bacon tea, bacon olive oil, bacon ice cream, bacon cupcakes, bacon lollipops and bacon candy canes.
- Bacon went into space aboard Apollo 7 in 1968, in the form of “bacon squares.” Apollo 8 astronaut Jim Lovell exclaimed, “Happiness is bacon squares for breakfast.”
- The first meal ever eaten on the moon was bacon? When astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin sat down to their first meal after their successful landing, they had bacon, peaches, sugar cookies & coffee.
- Marrying Bacon With Eggs Was a PR Stunt. Edward Bernays, who’s been called the “father of public relations,” was the person responsible for pairing bacon with eggs on American breakfast tables.
