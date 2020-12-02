National Fritters Day on December 2nd allows for no frittering away of the time. Make haste and get them while they are hot!
- Fritters are believed to have first been consumed by Ancient Romans. They then introduced them to Europe.
- The first historical record of the fritter dates back to 1665. Samuel Pepys, an Englishman who served as a Member of Parliament during the English Restoration period, noted in his diary that he would be enjoying some fritters before Lent!
- Fritter, any of three types of fried foods.
- Plain fritters are deep-fried cakes of chou paste or a yeast dough.
- In a second type bits of meat, seafood, vegetables, or fruit are coated with a batter and deep fried.
- Small cakes of chopped food in batter, such as corn fritters in the southern United States, are also called fritters.
- Fritters are extremely popular roadside snacks all over South Asia and are commonly referred to as pakora.
- The Burmese a-kyaw is popularly made with a rich gourd filling, and are typically served with tea, or for breakfast.
- In Indonesia, fritters are called gorengan, with one of the most popular being pisand goring, a banana based fritter.
- One type of fritter you may not have realized you’ve had is Tempura. That’s right, that delicious battered and fried dish from your favorite Japanese restaurant is also considered a fritter.
- The French beignets, Italian bigne, and Greek loukoumades are sweet cakes of the first type of fritter.
- The Indian pakora is a savory deep-fried cake containing bits of cauliflower, eggplant, or other vegetables.
- Fritto misto is an Italian dish of bits of meat, seafood, and vegetables dipped in batter and fried in olive oil.
- A specialty dish of various local cuisines is the flower fritter, using daylilies, roses, violets, acacia, elder blow, and squash blossoms.
