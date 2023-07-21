The First Fast Food Restaurant Began In 1921– Can You Name The Business?

The First Fast Food Restaurant Began In 1921– Can You Name The...

July 21st dedicates a giant menu of items to National Junk Food Day. Each year, the day permits us to chow down on the foods we usually don’t include in our daily diet. Junk foods, by definition, typically contain high fats, sugars, salt, and calories and very little nutritional value.

With the advent of packaged foods during the late 1800s, junk food made its way into American life. Still, home-cooked meals remained the standard for several more decades.

Eventually, after World War II, the junk food industry took off. Since the population ate out more and traveled more, the industry was primed to produce products at an increased rate.

Junk food became a part of the American diet during the 1920s, but it was through television advertising after WWII that junk food became more ubiquitous and nutritionists subsequently became concerned

By the 1970s, junk foods earned a name and a bad one, too. Michael Jacobson, a microbiologist, is credited with coining the phrase “junk food.”

Jacobson also set out to curb our appetite for the high sugar, high salt, high preservative foods Americans consumed at an alarming rate.

The term “junk food” was initially used in the 1960s but was popularized during the following decade when the song “Junk Food Junkie” reached the top of the charts in 1976.

The first fast food restaurant in the world was invented in the US back in 1921, in the form of White Castle, and the popularity of fast food has grown exponentially ever since.

Americans eat 13 billion hamburgers each year, which is enough to circle the earth more than 32 times.

A single fast-food hamburger can contain meat from hundreds, or even thousands, of different cattle.

Four out of five children recognize the Mcdonald’s logo by the time they are three years old, which is before some of them know their own names

Mothers-to-be who eat junk food during pregnancy increase the likelihood that their children will eat unhealthy as well.

Chick-fil-A sells more than 1.64 billion chicken nuggets every year. That would be more than 5 nuggets for each person in the U.S.

Chicken meat is not the main ingredient in chicken nuggets. Rather, the main ingredients are fat, epithelium, bone, and nerve and connective tissue

Eating fast food regularly has the same impact on the liver as hepatitis. French fries, fried chicken, and onion rings are particularly harmful.

The number of jars of Nutella sold in a year could cover the Great Wall of China eight times

The shiny covering around jelly beans is called shellac, which is derived from the secretions of the female Kerria lacca, an insect native to Thailand

The Twinkie derived its name after bakery manager Jimmy Dewar saw an advertisement for the “Twinkle Toe Shoe Company” on a trip to St. Louis in the 1920s. They became the best-selling snack cake in the United States after WWII and have appeared in many movies such as Ghostbusters (1984), Grease (1978), and Sleepless in Seattle (1993).

The creamy middle of a Twinkie is not cream at all but mostly Crisco, which is vegetable shortening.

Over 450 billion Oreo cookies have been sold worldwide since their debut in 1912. This is enough to reach the moon and back 5 times.

Women are more likely than men to pull their Oreo cookies apart before eating them

Every year, Reese’s makes enough Peanut Butter Cups to feed one cup to everybody in the U.S., Africa, Europe, Japan, Australia, India and China

Ironically, cotton candy was invented by a dentist with the help of a confectioner. They marketed it as “fairy floss.”

On average, it takes about 364 licks to reach the center of a Tootsie Pop.

The word “PEZ” is derived from the German word for peppermint, “PfeffErminZ.”

The word “Pepsi” is from the word “dyspepsia,” which means indigestion. Caleb Bradham, the creator of the soda, believed that the drink would aid in digestion.

Hershey’s makes one million miles of Twizzlers every year

Annually, Americans buy nearly $2 billion in Easter candies, including 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies, 16 billion jellybeans, and 700 million marshmallow Peeps.

Corn dextrin, a common thickener used in junk food, is also the glue on envelopes and postage stamps

If laid end-to-end, all the candy corn made in one year would circle the earth 5.7 times.

If you plop your kids down in front of Saturday morning kid’s shows about 80 percent of the ads they’ll see will be for sugar-packed junk food.

Ranch dressing is dyed. One ingredient in ranch is titanium dioxide which is used to make it look whiter. It’s the same ingredient that is used in sunscreen and paint for coloring.

Fruit-flavored snacks shine because of car wax. The same wax that is used on cars, carnauba wax, is the same type of wax used to give gummy candy a glossy sheen.

